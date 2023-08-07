Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Teaser Dropped Alongside Release Date

We knew for a good while that the next major Call of Duty game to release into the marketplace would be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. This video game has been through a few leaks, and it was just a matter of time before Activision finally unveiled that the next installment officially would be titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Well, now the wait has ended, and we can get ready for its release later this year. A new teaser trailer had just been uploaded on the official Call of Duty YouTube account.

If there was ever any doubt in your mind that the next Call of Duty would be set within the Modern Warfare series, then we can put that to rest. The official Call of Duty YouTube channel has uploaded a new trailer for the game, which you can view below. It’s a small teaser that doesn’t offer much besides the confirmation of the game title. However, we also know that the game will be released on November 10, 2023. That should go according to plan as long as there are no unforeseen issues that delay the game further back into the end of this year.

Meanwhile, we also know that the developers behind the game will be Sledgehammer Games, as they dropped the teaser on their official Twitter account as well. To provide some context, this development studio initially brought out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 back in 2011 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC platforms alongside co-development with Infinity Ward. Their last release was also working with Infinity Ward as they developed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which launched last year in 2022.

This is just the teaser trailer, as mentioned. So we’re still waiting on the next major trailer drop to showcase the gameplay and other aspects of the title. But for now, we can at least mark down our calendars for its launch this November. Of course, we’re also wondering if Call of Duty will land under the control of Microsoft as they are still awaiting the decision from the CMA regulator. That could mean we might see this installment also land on the Xbox Game Pass, but as it stands right now, that’s not currently the case. Again, you can check out the teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III in the video we have embedded below.