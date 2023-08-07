Red Dead Redemption Nintendo Switch & PlayStation 4 Port Announced

There is plenty of anticipation over Rockstar Games making a Red Dead Redemption remake or remastered edition reveal. But so far, that has yet to happen. With that said, Rockstar Games did make a surprise announcement regarding the iconic Western shooter. It looks like the game is receiving port releases for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch platforms. Before you get too excited, this is not the big remake or remastered, as mentioned. So we’re uncertain if this is another project being worked on or if all the hype and supposed leaks were just related to this port reveal.

Red Dead Redemption is confirmed to be landing on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this August 17, 2023. This is the original version of the game, and it will set players back $49.99. But if you enjoyed Red Dead Redemption 2 and never had the chance to go back and play the first installment, then you at least have a few more platforms available. This comes from the development team Double Eleven Studios, and alongside the base game, you’ll also gain the Undead Nightmare expansion. It’s worth noting that the official press release from Rockstar Games reveals that this release will land on the digital shops on August 17, 2023.

On August 17, the beloved Western experience Red Dead Redemption and its horror companion Undead Nightmare arrive together for the first time on the Nintendo Switch and modern PlayStation systems.



Meanwhile, if you’re after a physical release for the game, then you’ll have to wait for the game to launch on October 13, 2023. Furthermore, this is only supporting single-player experiences, so you won’t be able to jump online and play with your friends. With the PlayStation 4 release, you should be able to gain access to the game on PlayStation 5 with backward compatibility. Currently, you can do the same for the modern Xbox console platforms. But unfortunately, this means that PC players are still left without access to the game.

Red Dead Redemption has been rumored quite a bit lately to have a remastered edition or remake announcement. That would also likely come with a PC release since this platform has been left with only Red Dead Redemption 2. The reason why so many players would be keen on going back to play the first game is because Red Dead Redemption 2 is set up as a prequel storyline to the first game. As a result, you’ll get to continue on the narrative and see what happened to some of the characters we’ve come to know and love from the latest installment.