Ed Boon Highlights Fan-Made Mortal Kombat “Celebrity” Roster

Look, when it comes to the video game community or even just the fan community, they know how to show up and deliver things that truly blow people’s minds just by using what’s out there to make something that is both theirs and yet not. Fan art, fan videos, special edits to create crossovers we’ve never seen before, it’s all par for the course with fans, and today, they outdid themselves. Ed Book, co-creator of Mortal Kombat and head of NetherRealm Studios, noticed a special fan-made roster video for a potential entry in his franchise, and he couldn’t help but post it.

But this “roster video” did not feature a “dream roster” of Mortal Kombat characters or a legion of crossover characters from other properties. Instead, this video for “Celebrity Kombat” brought together AI-created fighters modeled after prominent historical figures, both past and present. They went truly in-depth to flesh out the roster to have everyone from President Joe Biden to Beyonce, Oprah, Shaq, Keanu Reeves, J. Robert Oppenheimer, Gandhi, Taylor Swift, Hilary Clinton, Kanye West, Kim Jong Un, and so many more.

As you can see below, Ed Boon was really impressed with this and even asked fans who they would want in the game from this roster.

Mortal Kombat 1 DLC roster (via @Dynasty1031)



If you had to pick one to ACTUALLY go into the game….pic.twitter.com/Rg3z1bS2rv — Ed Boon (@noobde) August 7, 2023

If we were to pick, we’d have to go with Keanu, if for no other reason than he could “transform” into the various roles he’s played over the years and dominate the field while also being hilarious. Or at least, that’s how we’d put him into the game.

Obviously, NetherRealm Studios likely won’t put any of these people/characters in the game for various reasons. First, there would likely be licensing issues as they would have to get many of the living people’s permission to use them in the game, and we’re sure some of them would object to being brutally killed in the game.

Second, as funny as this is, these characters don’t really “fit the mold” of what this franchise is. It’s funny as a trailer, but how many people would really want to play as these characters in a fighting game like Mortal Kombat? Then again, fans have shocked us in the past with what they like.

Either way, it’s cool that Ed Boon would show off this fan video, and it almost has 10K in likes at the time of this posting! So who knows? Maybe if you make a video featuring the franchise in a good light, Ed Boon will post it too!