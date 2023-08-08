Ubisoft Ramping Up Far Cry Project Development

Ubisoft has been transitioning back to its core video game franchises. This was something that the company even stated when Immortals Fenix Rising 2 was canceled internally. So when the focus has transitioned over to their bigger brands, we can expect the development to ramp up for IPs like Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry. In fact, we just found out that Far Cry is about to have a bigger team working on the franchise. Ubisoft is hiring more staff to ensure their Far Cry projects come to fruition.

This shouldn’t come as much surprise, but Far Cry is another IP in development. We don’t know what exactly the development team at Ubisoft is bringing out for the next game. That’s something kept under wraps for now, which might stay this way for a while. All we have for the franchise as of late is based on speculation and supposed leaks from various reports. But Ubisoft themselves tweeted out that they are seeking staff to work on their Far Cry projects. Likewise, the tweet from Ubisoft Toronto went on to state just what positions are being offered at the current moment.

📢 CALLING ALL ARTISTS & DESIGNERS

We’re looking for seasoned professionals to join the Far Cry team!



🎬 Technical Director (Art)

👤 Team Lead Character Artist

⚙ Team Lead Level Designer

🎨 Lead VFX Artist

🖌 VFX Artist

💻 UX Designer



— Ubisoft Toronto (@UbisoftToronto) August 8, 2023

In particular, Ubisoft is seeking a technical director, a team lead character artist, a team lead level designer, a lead VFX artist, a VFX artist, and a UX designer. So it looks like quite a few areas are needed to be filled for the team working on the Far Cry franchise. However, nothing more from these positions offers insight into what direction this next installment or two will take players.

Regarding Far Cry, the last major installment to land in the marketplace was 2021’s Far Cry 6. That installment put players into the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, which was ruled by a tyrant dictator named El Presidente Anton Castillo. Players are taking the role of a character named Dani, who joins the guerrilla resistance fighters that are attempting to overthrow the regime and bring peace back into the land of Yara. Since the game was released, you’ll find it available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can also find our Before You Buy coverage for Far Cry 6 in the video we have embedded below. Meanwhile, we’ll have to continue waiting around for news to emerge online regarding what the next Far Cry installment will entail.