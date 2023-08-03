Activision Makes Fun Of The Recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Leak

Call of Duty fans are waiting on the next mainline installment to be revealed. We know that the announcement is coming soon, but it’s all been confirmed to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. There have been many leaks lately revealing promotional marketing material to key art leaks online. So while we know that this next installment will continue with the Modern Warfare franchise, we’re still left in the dark regarding its official reveal. This new trailer is coming soon, but Activision is having fun when it comes to poking at the recent leaks.

Not long ago, we saw a leak of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 through the Monster Energy production cases. While those are not out officially yet, images quickly surfaced online and were shared around. The Activision team commented on the leak online in good humor. But now another leak has surfaced online, showing off more marketing material artwork. I’m sure you’ve seen it already online, but now Activision is once again throwing in a bit of fun by showing the “real” key art.

Jokes on you, real key art here.



We’ll share our artistic abilities and even more next week. pic.twitter.com/UCCexH7IMr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 2, 2023

We know that more details are coming out next week, which should hopefully be the grand reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Earlier today, we reported on a data mine that highlighted a potential announcement date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. But according to our report, we would see this reveal happen on August 17, 2023. So we’ll have to wait and see if this reveal happens next week or midway into the month.

Meanwhile, the other news surrounding this franchise is all about Activision Blizzard. Microsoft is seeking to acquire the company and, in return, would gain control of Call of Duty. But we already know that the franchise is not going to see any major changes. Instead, we will continue to see installments land regularly on competitor platforms like the Sony PlayStation 5. There’s even a push to see Call of Duty games land on the Nintendo console platform. While it might be rough to see this iconic FPS franchise on the Nintendo Switch, several rumors are suggesting Nintendo is gearing up to reveal its next console as soon as this month. Perhaps porting games on the next Nintendo gaming console will be a bit easier. Again, this is just a waiting game right now.