Pikmin 4 Gets Accolades Trailer

It may be hard to picture it, but it’s already been a week since the release of Pikmin 4. Yeah, where does the time go? We honestly don’t know, but the truth is that the game has been in the works for a long time, so it’s a relief to finally see it out in the wild. Despite the game being the fourth in a series, many people are hoping that this would be the game to “breakthrough” the wall that has been labeling it a “niche franchise” for some time and open it up to all manner of players.

The good news is that Pikmin 4 seems to be on the way to that goal. As we noted before its launch, it got swarms of positive reviews and remains at a score of 88 on Metacritic, which is very impressive. Second, early sales numbers indicate that in Japan, the game has sold more physical copies in its first few days than the first three games did in their first weeks combined!

So if nothing else, people are giving the game a shot. Nintendo seems to have realized that and decided to make an accolades trailer showing off the game, its Pikmin, and the praises that the reviewers have been stating. Check it out below:

If you haven’t played the game yourself yet, we’ll give you a quick rundown of what you can expect. You play as a member of the Rescue Corps. More specifically, you are their newest member, which lets you customize your avatar before you get to work.

Said work will involve you going to a planet where Captain Olimar and a bunch of your Rescue Corps co-workers crash-landed. Your job is to explore this odd world and rescue them. As you might have guessed, it’s not that easy, and that’s where the Pikmin come in.

You’ll use the Pikmin to fight monsters, solve puzzles, traverse the terrain, and more. But don’t worry. It’s not the same Pikmin as before. You’ll have access to Ice Pikmin, Glow Pikmin, and an entirely new creature named Oatchi that’ll be a boon to you the more you upgrade it.

Other things to look forward to are the levels of difficulty scattered throughout the world and finding all the nooks and crannies to give you a complete experience.

If the game continues to sell well, we might not have to wait a decade for another entry.