Pikmin 4 – How To Defeat Giant Breadbugs | Boss Guide

Pikmin 4 has a hefty bestiary, but few enemies manage to be quite as annoying as the adorable Giant Breadbug.

Pikmin 4 has quite an impressive bestiary. It is full to the brim with interesting enemies, bosses, and hurdles to overcome. What makes it even better is how each enemy has to be tackled in a slightly different way if you want to be successful. Bum rushing isn’t always the course of action, and sometimes, it doesn’t work at all.

This is fully realised when you encounter your first Breadbugs. These little buggers are almost completely immune to damage, steal all of your treasure, and generally end up being a complete pain in the butt. Not only that, but GIANT Breadbugs also exist, and they are even more of a hassle. Well, they are until you figure out how to beat them.

What Are Breadbugs And Giant Breadbugs In Pikmin 4

Breadbugs first make their appearance in the “final” area of Pikmin 4, the Heroes Hideaway. They are exactly what their name implies, a bug that resembles a loaf of bread. Because of their bouncy, loaf-like bodies, they shake off most damage. If you are persistent with your Rock and Purple Pikmin, however, you can brute force them.

The same can’t be said for Giant Breadbugs who are completely immune (as far as we are aware) to Pikmin-based damage. Even you chonky Purples do nothing to these guys.

What makes Breadbugs and their Giant kin so annoying is their ability to steal your stuff. Whenever something dies, or a treasure is uncovered, you better believe nearby Breadbugs will flock to that location and steal it. They even bury it, making it a chore to retrieve it a second or even third time.

How To Beat Breadbugs And Giant Breadbugs

As cute as these critters are, they need killing if you want to live a long and treasure-filled life. Since you can’t effectively kill them in combat, you are going to have to get tricky.

To beat any kind of Breadbug you need to lure them to something they want to steal, then let them pick it up. Once they are dragging it, you will see a number appear above the item similar to the Pikmin Requirement to carry items. This is how any Pikmin you need to overpower and drag the Breadbug.

Once you have enough Pikmin latched onto the item, the Breadbug and the item will be dragged to the Onion. This will absorb the item and any small Breadbugs – functionally killing them. Giant Breadbugs will need to be tricked twice to land the kill, but they go down just as easily.

In short, have your Onion eat them. It’s a horrific thought when you take the time to ponder the implications, but they kept on stealing your treasure. Surely it’s justified, right? Right?

That's all we have on Pikmin 4 for now.