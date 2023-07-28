Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon PvP Arena Footage Leaked

Armored Core fans are waiting on the next major installment to land in the marketplace. We’re not far from when the video game will be available. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon launches next month, and we recently had a gameplay showcase. Even some media outlets were given access to the title and offered some further insight into the game. But one area that was apparently kept off limits from sharing online has since leaked. New footage has emerged showcasing the PvP Arena. Here’s what we learned from the footage so far.

Get ready for some really intense battles, as the footage showcased online is rather action-packed. A Japanese YouTube channel apparently uploaded the footage before being taken down. But everyone knows it’s impossible to remove content once something pops up online. Footage has since been shared on social media accounts and Reddit. We can’t directly upload the footage here, but from what we saw, it’s a shorter clip between two mechs duking it out. Best of all, you can’t go into these battles with repair aids.

That’s right, it’s a PvP where repair kits are banned. You’ll need to rely on your skills and mech equipment to get the job done. We learned that there are two lock-on features. For instance, a soft lock-on will allow you to lock onto your target but continue to move the camera around. Meanwhile, a hard lock system will keep the camera focused on the target so that you’re more or less strafing around the field. With that said, it doesn’t look like each attack will land when you lock on a target. Mechs can still successfully dodge oncoming attacks regarding being locked on by an opponent.

We’ll have to wait and see if FromSoftware actually opens up the footage for PvP Arena or if more information is released about this game mode. We’re also unsure if media outlets were given access to this mode during their preview. If so, then we might be dealing with an embargo on some of these details. Regardless, as mentioned, we don’t have very long now before we can get our hands on Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.

Currently, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is set to launch on August 25, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. You can also check out the gameplay preview footage that was shown off recently in the video we have embedded below.