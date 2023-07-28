Star Wars The Force Unleashed II To Become Free Next Month

There are moments in gaming history that are special, and you won’t forget them as long as you live. Then there are impactful ones, and they set the trend for what will come down the line. Finally, some games are so controversial in one form or another that you can’t help but wonder how the franchise, or gaming itself, will recover from their release. Star Wars The Force Unleashed II was a game that definitely felt that way after its launch many years ago. Despite being one of the most-anticipated games around, the title fell flat on its face, and it serves as a reminder for all that come after it.

Before we dive into the controversies of the title, we need to explain how you can possibly get this game for free next month. As noted by ComicBook.com, Amazing Prime Gaming is offering free PC codes for the title if you are subscribed to it and get the game after August 17th. You’ll have one month to get the code should you desire, but whether you desire it at all is the question you need to ask.

Diving into the game’s history, this two-part series was a significant attempt by Lucasfilm to try and bring the wonder back into the franchises’ video game line, which had long been inconsistent in the worst of ways. To their credit, the first game was a hit and the fastest-selling video game in franchise history. It told the story of the mysterious Force-user Starkiller, who was a secret apprentice of Darth Vader.

The first game followed his path to the light side of the Force, defeating his former master at the cost of his life. The game was so successful that the sequel was greenlit and released two years later. The twist was that the game itself was made in about nine months, and that’s where the controversy hits.

Despite the big marketing campaign for the game, Star Wars The Force Unleashed II was not anywhere close to the level of greatness that the first game had. It had strong visuals, but that was about it. The game was brutally short, the gameplay was repetitive as all get out, and it felt like the team either rushed the game out or they ran out of budget and just had to end the game where they did.

It also didn’t help that you were playing a Starkiller clone, which set people off.

The game didn’t sell well, and a third entry in the series was never made.