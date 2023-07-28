Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Faceplates Has A Scalper Problem

If you thought you were done dealing with scalpers when it comes to video game merchandise, then you’re wrong. These scalpers were a big problem back when we were going through the pandemic. Consumers were starving for new entertainment media, and with Microsoft and Sony bringing out their latest generation consoles, it was a scalper’s dream come true. Units were bought instantly, and consumers were forced into paying a drastically inflated price. That’s not much of a problem anymore for console units. But Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fans are now dealing with these scalpers again.

The next major release for Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise is inbound, and later this year, we’ll swing into action with Peter Parker and Miles Morales. But to help sport off your love for this game and franchise, you might be keen on getting the limited edition Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gear Sony is bringing out. We already know that there was a special console bundle edition coming, which gives you a PlayStation 5 unit with custom faceplates, a copy of the game, and a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 themed DualSense.

However, if you already own a PlayStation 5 and are just interested in the console Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 faceplates, then this would only set you back $65. That’s if you were able to get a pre-order in. Now we’re seeing the stock is unavailable through PlayStation Direct. To make matters worse, we’re seeing units being sold online. Thanks to a report from Gamespot, we’re finding that the PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 faceplate pre-orders are being sold on eBay for a significant price hike.

Scalpers are seeking upwards of around $200 for these MSRP $65 faceplates. But that’s the asking offer, as there’s the best offer option on most of these listings. That means you can hit these sellers up with a price that you’re comfortable with paying. Of course, you’ll be paying more than MSRP for these faceplates as these sellers are after their own profit. Meanwhile, it’s bound to be frustrating for some consumers who knew the pre-orders were opening up today, and the stock was instantly cleared out with scalpers throwing their units up on eBay.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games is currently getting this title out into the marketplace on October 20, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5. However, it’s likely we’ll see a PC release for this game a few years later, much like how we see other PlayStation-exclusive releases these days.