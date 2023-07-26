Star Wars Outlaws Creative Director Talks Kay Vess’ Speeder

One of the reasons that Star Wars Outlaws intrigued gamers from the moment it was revealed was that, on the surface, it looked like no other game set in the galaxy far, far away that we had seen before. Primarily, games from this galaxy focus on the Jedi/Sith or are based on the movies that have come out. Oh, or are LEGO versions of those films. Just saying. This game from Ubisoft is in a much different position because it focuses on the smuggler Kay Vess, who is trying to obtain her freedom and start a new life for herself.

As one can imagine, that won’t be easy, given the galaxy she lives in. Thankfully for Kay, she’s not alone. Just as important, she’ll have multiple vehicles to help her get across the planets and moons she’ll visit. IGN sat down with Star Wars Outlaws Creative Director Julian Gerighty and asked about the speeder we saw in last month’s gameplay trailer. If you think it was a ride you were familiar with, you’d be wrong:

“It isn’t a swoop. It’s a speeder and we created it because of moons like Toshara. There isn’t just this bustling city in Toshara’s gate… there’s all this wilderness outside. This is where the player and Kay, driven by their objectives, can be distracted by their curiosity and explore. Those distances are fairly vast, so to make them fun and accessible, we came up with a speeder. The inspiration wasn’t a swoop, wasn’t a chopper, wasn’t a hot rod.

It wasn’t anything that had previously been done in Star Wars, it was motocross in the sense of making the travel really fun, thrilling, full of tricks, speed chases, that type of thing. We had just an unbelievable time creating the actual physical object. It’s something that has been built for Comic-Con as well, so I’m looking forward to bringing that one home.”

That’s pretty cool that they made a vehicle specifically to handle the terrain they would put Kay Vess on. Plus, that’s not the only thing she’ll be using as her spaceship, the Trailblazer, will be having some epic space battles as she tries to get what she needs.

Overall, it’s clear that Ubisoft is working hard to deliver an experience that longtime fans and casual fans of the franchise will enjoy. The more details we get, the more gamers will want to get their hands on the title when it arrives in 2024.