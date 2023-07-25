First Opening Moments For Resident Evil: Death Island Released

Resident Evil fans rejoice as we have something new to share. Don’t get too excited. It’s not a new video game or the expansion DLC we’re waiting on with Resident Evil 4. Instead, we have the first opening moments for Resident Evil: Death Island. The footage was exclusively released for IGN to share, and you can check out their video down below. It gives you just a small peek into the film that was released today. If you haven’t already been keeping tabs, we’ll fill you in on everything you need to know.

Resident Evil: Death Island was released earlier this month in Japan, but a physical and digital release is hitting us today. This film follows the events of Resident Evil: Vendetta along with the series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. We know that the film will feature quite a few of our favorite protagonists in this series. Included in the mix are Leon S. Kennedy, Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Claire Redfield, and Rebecca Chambers. Each is on various investigations but soon finds out that there is one common trait among them. These investigations lead the group to Alcatraz Island. If you’re wondering where this is set up in the video game universe, this title takes place between the events of Resident Evil 6 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

As mentioned, IGN has the opening moments for this film which you can view below. It starts off in the past when a group of Umbrella Corporation forces is sent into Raccoon City to aid in the rescue of ranking Umbrella members. However, they soon find that the mass chaos is the result of a virus turning individuals into mindless zombies. Meanwhile, the video clip ends years later, when Leon is on a new rescue mission but is soon found dealing with a mysterious female that manages to get the better of Leon.

Again, this film was released today through digital, DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K. Meanwhile, we’re still left in the dark about what’s to come regarding the video game franchise. Capcom might be bringing out more remakes, with even spin-offs potentially on the table. Otherwise, an industry insider leaked out the launch window for the upcoming Resident Evil 9 installment. Of course, there are still players waiting to see if Capcom will bring out the Separate Ways DLC campaign for the recent Resident Evil 4 remake, which will give players a bit more gameplay as Ada Wong.