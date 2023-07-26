Star Wars Outlaws Team Talk Ship Combat

If you haven’t noticed, Ubisoft has been doing quite a bit recently to showcase how well it can do and how far its reach is. Right now alone, it’s working with some of the biggest IPs in the world to create games set in their worlds and universes. The one that many are the most excited about is Star Wars Outlaws. The game will take place during the original trilogy but focus on the seedy underbelly of the galaxy far, far away. Adding to its fleshed-out premise is the fact that you’ll be able to do things both on the ground, in vehicles, and up in space.

Space battles are nothing new to this franchise’s gaming titles, but they always vary in how deep they are. IGN had a chat with Star Wars Outlaws Creative Director Julian Gerighty and asked questions about what gamers can expect from the ship combat:

“So the ship combat, we work very closely with Ubisoft teams that have done very arcade flights and combat simulation games in the past. And our main focus was how can we make this as accessible as possible, because movement in a whole full on 360-degree environment is quite challenging. So it’s about bringing the pace down, but making every combat feel very intimate and explosive for the center. So we wanted not only combat but exploration as well in space. Combat, very accessible. There’s a chase cam control where you click it down and you’re going to chase the enemy automatically and it’s just about shooting precision. So a lot of the movement is much easier for you to be able to approach this. And you have small scale battles as well as very large scale.”

The ship will also be customizable to an extent, but as another team member noted, the ship also has mysteries and a history for you to explore:

“Something we’ve talked a lot about with Lucasfilm Games as well is a scoundrel’s home is their ship. This is where they’re going to eat, sleep, and have fun. So we have the dog fighting aspect and it’s a huge important part of the game. But also the fact that you can talk to characters in the ship, get to know … there’s mysteries within the ship in terms of its history and everything like that. We’re excited for players to experience it.”

So it appears that the ship will be very intriguing to dive into once the game comes out.