Star Wars Outlaws Developers Talk About Keeping The Game Authentic

Coming up with a Star Wars game is harder than you might imagine. There’s a lot to be mindful of regarding keeping things canon. You certainly don’t want to write against what a movie, film, novel, or comic book has already established. So we imagine the efforts to deliver the Star Wars Outlaws game were challenging and rewarding for the team. Fortunately, we can go into this game knowing that the developers took quite a bit of time ensuring that it remains authentic to the franchise.

In a recent interview with IGN, several members behind the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws game offered a bit more insight into the title. For instance, one crucial member to help ensure the game was in line with the canon was Matt Martin. While now a team member at Massive Entertainment, Matt Martin serves as a senior creative executive for Lucasfilm. As a result, IGN asked Matt Martin just how much back and forth there was regarding projects like this that are nestled between two major films; The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

According to Matt, it’s not too much of a situation where Lucasfilm has to say no. When it came to Massive Entertainment, they already had plenty of great ideas for the project and some really deep cuts that Matt felt he was the only one in the room to get what the developers were bringing up. But at the same time, Martin noted that this is great as it shows the development team cares about the project and has weekly meetings. Sometimes these meetings are about the nitty-gritty details. So fans should feel like they are getting something special and a project with great care of authenticity.

I love it because it’s clear that the team cares that much. It is, it’s a really great, we work and we’re in meetings every week. Sometimes it’s talking about the nitty gritty, the details exactly like you’re getting at. I think it’s that level of authenticity and care that’s going to make this feel really special, especially as an open world game where you as a player can go explore whatever you want and see whatever you want, and we will have had to think of what’s there. Matt Martin – IGN

That’s fantastic to hear if you’re a Star Wars fan. Of course, we don’t know who all might be showing up from the beloved franchise. But again, it does show that the developers are being incredibly mindful to ensure that the presence of a certain character or location goes exactly along the lines of the films. So, for instance, we already know that Jabba The Hutt will be making an appearance within the game, a character that you will apparently even get to betray. After all, you are another scoundrel trying to make it another day in this galaxy, so it goes in line with our protagonist, Kay Vess.

Currently, Star Wars Outlaws doesn’t have a specific release date just yet. Instead, we know that the game is slated to launch next year. When the title does make its way out into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.