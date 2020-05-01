The Best Survival Horror Games On Xbox One

Looking for something to keep you on the edge of your seat at night? Survival horror video game titles have a massive fan base and there are always exciting new video game titles launching into the market. If you’re after something new to try out for the Xbox One then check out our picks for some of the best survival horror games on the platform. This of course not a definitive list as we all have our own opinions so we want to know your personal favorite games especially if they don’t make this list. Drop us a comment and help recommend some great survival horror games that players should try out.

#10 Outlast 2

Outlast 2 follows similar game mechanics to the first installment of the survival-horror franchise. Players this time around will take on the role of Blake Langermann, an investigative journalist alongside his wife as they uncover clues to a murder of a pregnant woman. In their journey, Blake and his wife become separated after their helicopter crashes. Much like the last installment, gamers are not suited with the ability to combat the enemies that lurk about. Instead, our protagonist will mostly have to hide and run away from any nearby danger.

Since Blake is already a cameraman, he is equipped with a more advanced camera that will offer clearer footage, zoom, and audio detection system, and of course night vision. Gamers will still have to hunt down new batteries for the camera when it drains from night vision use just as they did before making it tough to know just when you should put down your camera and when to pick it back up again.

#9 Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Amnesia: The Dark Descent is a title that was a massive success when it first released in 2010. The game first released as an independent download by developers Frictional Games. Players awake in a dark castle with no memory other than their name and that something is hunting them down. As players lurk throughout the castle to regain their memory they’ll be subjected to the main gameplay element, puzzle solving.

However, within the castle are grotesque enemies that not only will kill the player character but also cause their sanity level to decrease. This sanity level acts as a health indicator. If not managed properly, the player will start to witness unsettling events, eventually leading to their death.

#8 The Evil Within

When The Evil Within was announced there was a ton of attention gained simply because of the person who was bringing the game out. The Evil Within was directed by Resident Evil series creator, Shinji Mikami as the game focuses on Sebastian Castellanos, a detective that gets pulled into a distorted world during an investigation. Staying true to the survival horror genre, The Evil Within will have players struggling against a fight with nightmarish creatures while avoiding traps, sneaking around the world, and solving complex puzzles.

It’s a game that doesn’t quite top the Resident Evil series, but there has been a lot of love shown towards the IP. So far there are only two installments available, both of which are available on the platform. Unfortunately, we’re uncertain if this game series will see a third installment release, but you can still enjoy the initial release along with the sequel.

#7 Resident Evil 3 Remake

Capcom was keeping the trend going after the success of a Resident Evil 2 Remake by offering fans a remake of the following installment, Resident Evil 3. The video game, much like Resident Evil 2 Remake, had a few changes to the overall game but the storyline was kept intact. In this particular installment, players take the role of Jill Valentine, who you may remember from the first Resident Evil installment released. Taking place shortly after the events of Resident Evil, Jill is slowly investigating Umbrella Corporation in hopes of taking them down legally. Unfortunately, her work is cut short when her town of Raccoon City was infected by a zombie virus and a massive BOW known as the Nemesis on the hunt to take out all STARS members that were present from the Mansion.

As a result, Jill is forced to run in hopes of piecing together what is happening and to get out of the city alive. It’s a game that’s certainly not as long as Resident Evil 2 as players can get through the game campaign due to it being set up a little more linear and offer players a more cinematic experience. Despite this, you’re still going to get the same classic Resident Evil feel with players having to explore, solve puzzles, and deal with enemies with little resources to spare.

There’s also just one campaign to go through unlike Resident Evil 2. While you will take control of another character in the game outside of Jill Valentine, you’re not going to find yourself having to replay the entire game over again with a different storyline. Still, if you enjoy Resident Evil and have been going through the game franchise thanks to the remakes and remastered editions, you should still find a good time playing through this installment.

#6 Resident Evil 7

After diving into the more action-horror oriented gameplay, Capcom decided to bring the Resident Evil franchise back to its survival horror roots with Resident Evil 7. The video game was a unique take to the series as well with the mainline installment bringing players into the first-person perspective as they explore the terrifying surroundings. Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, Resident Evil 7 follows a newcomer to the franchise by the name of Ethan. In the search for his missing wife, he learns her whereabouts may be in some old abandoned home until he soon finds that the home actually is occupied by an oddity Baker family.

Something is clearly infecting the family and it left Ethan in a desperate search for his wife while also fleeing the residents of this home. This game is very much a survival horror title where players are forced into exploring the area, solving puzzles, and having the odds increasingly stacked against themselves. With few resources and plenty of enemies, you’ll have to think carefully about what resources are worth using at any given time.

While this game doesn’t star an iconic character from the franchise, it’s worth noting that you would get a chance to further extend the story as a previous Resident Evil staple character. We’ll, of course, refrain from expanding on this to avoid from spoiling anything tied to the storyline.