The 19 Best Survival Horror Games On PS4

Are you after some great survival horror video game titles that are available right now on the PlayStation 4? We have compiled some of our favorite games on this list. You’ll find all sorts of iconic and newly released IPs that you may find an interest in. With that said, we would love to know your favorite survival horror video games you would recommend as well for the console platform.

#19 Dredge

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: March 30, 2023

Steam | Playstation | Xbox | Nintendo

What does it mean to survive out on the high seas? Many will say it takes a strong will. Others will tell you that it requires a strong boat. No matter what you believe, you’ll find out the answer when you play Dredge.

When you’re sent to an island chain to fish, you’ll soon discover that there’s more going on here than meets the eye. A dark history must be uncovered, and that only speaks to the horrors on land.

When nighttime falls, so too does the fog around the depths. If you sail in, you might not sail out, as massive creatures come up at night and won’t be afraid to tangle with you and your boat.

#18 Resident Evil 4

Developers: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platform: PC PS4 PS5 XSX|S

Release date: March 24, 2023

Steam | Playstation | Xbox

The Resident Evil 4 remake that came out this year is, in many ways, a “dream come true” for many gamers. Why? Because it is a title that many hoped would get a remake following the other remakes the franchise got.

Furthermore, the original game, which started out on the Nintendo Gamecube and literally got ported everywhere possible, was one of the most beloved games of the series.

So why is it one of the best survival horror games? Because you’re fighting mutated monsters everywhere! Plus, you’ll have to scrounge for ammo, your knife isn’t unbreakable this time, and you still have to deal with Ashley.

#17 The Callisto Protocol

Developer: Striking Distance Studios

Publisher: KRAFTON

Release Date : December 02, 2022

Platfrom: PC PS4 PS5 XSX|S Xbox One

Do you want another survival horror game on PS4? The good news is that The Callisto Protocol recently came out on the system. The bad news is that it’s a terrifying game, not for those who only like being lightly scared.

If you have more guts than that, then dive into the game and attempt to survive it. You’re set in an outer space prison colony that is overrun by monsters. The tension and setting will make you fear what’s behind every corner you go past. The terrors you face are unnatural, and you’ll want to find anything you can to put them down.

#16 MADiSON

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

MADiSON is a first person psychological game with a focus on narrative, where you connect the human world with the beyond via an instant camera. You’ll solve intricate puzzles, explore terrifying environments, and take and develop photos as you take part in a ritualistic ceremony. You step into the shoes of Luca, who’s been forced into this particular situation by a demon known only as MADiSON. Not all is as it seems, though, and the truth of the surrounding mystery is slowly unravelled as you survive and face the perpetual horror.

#15 Fobia St. Dinfna Hotel

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

There’s nothing more terrifying than exploring a dark and dilapidated hotel, nonetheless one associated with a cult and horrifying creatures. Fobia St. Dinfna Hotel is one such game set in such a horrifying environment as you take the role of amature journalist Roberto Leite after receiving a tip from his friend Stephanie. It’s quickly uncovered that for some reason, Roberto’s camera can be used to reveal different timelines, unveiling the likes of human experiments, ghostly apparitions, and fanatical cultists associated with the hotel’s history.

In true survival horror fashion, you’ll spend time scavenging for supplies, and deciding whether or not it’s best to save ammo or fight for your survival. You’ll also have to solve numerous puzzles between the different timelines, making smart use of the camera to connect the dots and unmask the truth behind the hotel.

#14 Martha is Dead

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Martha is Dead is a survival horror game set in the closing years of World War II in German-occupied Italy. Released in February 2022, the game is arguably most famous at this point for being censored on PlayStation consoles. Some of the more graphic content was removed from that version of the game. The game remains censor-free on Xbox and PC. Censoring the game naturally caused a Streisand effect and now more people know about it than probably ever would have. Besides the censored (or un-censored on Xbox and PC) content, Martha is Dead is a truly horrifying (in the best way) experience.

#13 Amnesia: The Dark Descent

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Amnesia: The Dark Descent launched back in 2010, but its following allowed this title to live nearly a decade with new platform releases. In this game, the player awakes in a dark castle with no memory other than their name, and that something is hunting them down. As players lurk throughout the castle to regain their memory, they’ll be subjected to the main gameplay element, puzzle solving. However, within the castle are grotesque enemies that will kill the player character and cause their sanity level to decrease.

This sanity level acts as a health indicator. If not managed properly, the player will start to witness unsettling events, eventually leading to their death. The game focuses on fleeing and taking cover as you hide from the enemy rather than fighting back. Heart rates are going to skyrocket as you attempt to escape from danger and hope the enemy hasn’t discovered where you’re hiding away.

#12 The Quarry

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Supermassive Games has been trying to “crack” the video game horror genre for some time now, and with The Quarry, they make their best attempt to make it both fun, meaningful, and horrifying.

In the game, you play as a group of young camp counselors who stay at camp one day extra due to a car issue, that day will be the worst in their lives if you’re not careful, as your choices and dialogue options will determine their fates. Even if you don’t realize it at the time.

There are a LOT of endings, but, there are also options to try and undo what you did. So make each playthrough special, try and survive the night, and see whether you can.

#11 The Forest

PC | PlayStation

The Forest is a pretty interesting game, especially with the AI. Before we get ahead of ourselves, the game follows a man and his son traveling through a plane when it crashes on an island. Lost and needing to find his son, players will have to venture out into the unknown in hopes of finding some clues. This game mixes survival horror with traditional survival elements as well. In this game, you’ll be able to explore, gather resources, and craft bases freely. However, another important aspect of this game is keeping your vital signs up and ensuring you’re good in hunger, hydration, energy, and stamina.

As mentioned, this game features a rather complex enemy AI. The island is filled with tribes of cannibal mutants, and they won’t just outright attack you all the time. Instead, they test you, see how you will react. Sometimes they’ll charge just to back down, or they’ll test your weapons. It makes the situation a bit uneasy when going through the game, not knowing just what group of enemies you’ll be facing against at any given moment.

#10 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

PC | PlayStation

Five Nights at Freddy’s became a massive hit horror game franchise. The games have been aimed more towards kids, with the premise mainly centered around a fictional play center. Essentially, players are locked in a building made for kid’s birthday parties. With the building filled with different animatronics, it’s soon discovered that these machines turn murderous at night. Players are then fighting to survive the night until the building doors unlock once again.

In Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, players are given free-roam and combat to deal with the animatronics. It’s a very stealth-based survival horror experience. You’ll have to manage your devices which require batteries to recharge. However, these devices prove crucial as they can either be a means to fight back against an enemy or even hack into the camera system to see where everyone is located in the building. Furthermore, this game installment features multiple endings depending on your decisions.

#9 Resident Evil 3

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

After the grand success Capcom had with the launch of Resident Evil 2 Remake, it wasn’t surprising to hear that the studio was going to keep going with a Resident Evil 3 Remake. In fact, the remake was already in development along with the Resident Evil 2 Remake. Similar to Resident Evil 2 Remake, there were some changes to Resident Evil 3 for the remake. With that said, the base game is still very much intact. For those that don’t recall, what Resident Evil 3 was about, the game was essentially wrapped around the same time frame as Resident Evil 2. It follows shortly after the first game’s events, with players primarily taking the role of Jill Valentine as she attempts to bring down Umbrella through legal matters. However, her investigation is cut short when an outbreak hits her area of Raccoon City, causing mass chaos.

To make matters worse, there is a massive BOW that is hunting down all the STARS members that were present in the first Resident Evil game, so as Jill attempts to track down more information about Umbrella along with fleeing the city, she is being hunted down by a behemoth of an enemy called the Nemesis. This particular installment is a bit linear than Resident Evil 2 and a bit more cinematic.

Rather than having large areas to explore, the game features smaller set pieces while players can progress through the narrative in six to seven hours. There’s also just one playable character to go through the storyline rather than split up, similar to what you would find in Resident Evil 2 Remake. Despite being a smaller overall game, it’s still very much a survival horror. There’s few resources available, a limited inventory system, and more enemies to deal with. This means making your shots count and knowing when to flee towards a different area.

#8 Resident Evil 7

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Capcom has been developing the Resident Evil franchise since the original PlayStation. We’ve seen countless installments released into the market, from mainline games, spin-offs to even movies and live-action plays. However, over the years, Capcom opted to change up the gameplay a bit when it came to the mainline series. After Resident Evil 4, the gameplay started to turn more action-oriented, with Resident Evil 6 being considered the biggest turn in the franchise. Fans have expressed their interest in returning the series to its traditional survival horror roots with Resident Evil 7. What made the game unique is that this was based on a first-person perspective, and you were not taking the role of iconic characters from the past video game installments.

In this game, players take the role of Ethan Winters, an ordinary man searching for his missing wife. He gets a clue that sets him off on an old rundown ranch with a peculiar family. It’s here that you become trapped with this oddity group. It’s still very much a survival horror game as you lurk around the area, solve puzzles, and gather important resources to stay alive. There was also a DLC released that puts you in control of an iconic character from the past, but to avoid spoilers we won’t go on any further than that.

#7 Resident Evil Village

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Another Resident Evil game to make mention of and a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7 is Resident Evil Village. The game has the same overall set up as the previous installment. This is still a first-person survival horror experience. Likewise, you’re once again stepping into the role of Ethan Winters. After the brutal experience with the Baker family, Ethan and his wife is attempting to live a normal life with their newborn daughter, Rose. However, Chris shows up with an elite tactical team killing Ethan’s wife and kidnapping Rose alongside Ethan. During their trip, something attacks the caravan, leaving Ethan stranded in a mysterious remote village. From here, Ethan is seeking out his daughter and Chris to get answers of what’s going on. Like with past Resident Evil games, there are plenty of boss battles and cryptic puzzles to solve along the way.

#6 Outlast

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Outlast and even Outlast 2 are some great survival horror games that focus on stealth over combat. We’re sticking with the first installment here but know that the sequel is an enjoyable survival horror game as well. In Outlast, players take on the role of an independent journalist that gets a tip on researching an abandoned asylum. It’s only upon his arrival that he learns this asylum is a mixture of religious horror, leaving him trapped and in search of a way out.

This game is all about carefully exploring the area as there’s no actual combat against the enemies you’ll encounter. Instead, you’re simply armed with a camera that is capable of night vision to help get a wider field of view in dark areas. However, you’ll want to be careful not to overuse the camera as the night vision as the camera does run on batteries. The game will force you to sneak around and attempt to find new batteries if you happen to run out of juice. Outlast is also packed with jump scares, so if you don’t find those particularly enjoyable, then this game is probably worth skipping.

#5 Soma

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Soma is a survival horror game that came from a pretty big development studio that has released other iconic survival horror titles such as Amnesia. In this game, players take the role of a man that’s dealing with some unusual medical issues. After agreeing to go through a controversial procedure, our protagonist blacks out and appears in some strange facility.

This game is set in a first-person perspective without much of a combat system. Instead, this game focuses on solving puzzles and using stealth to explore the area. Likewise, this game features more psychological horror, making you question what’s really going on. As you solve puzzles, you’ll get new clues about where you’re located and the creatures that are lurking about.

#4 Alien: Isolation

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Alien: Isolation is set fifteen years after the events of Alien, where players will take on the role of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of Ellen Ripley, who is on an investigation of tracking down the mysterious disappearance of her mother. Much like the old-school survival horror titles, Alien: Isolation emphasizes players avoiding the hostile alien enemy. Instead, gamers must rely on some stealth mechanics to maneuver around the game. Using a device to help track down the alien creature stowed away on board.

Rather than following a pathway designated by the developer, the AI used in the alien creatures can actively listen for the player and visually look around the area in hopes you’re not hidden out of sight. As a result, you’ll not only have to stay out of sight but keep quiet as well. Alien: Isolation also uses a save feature that can only be accessed by certain in-game terminals making it equally challenging to save your game.

#3 Until Dawn

PlayStation

Until Dawn is a survival horror game that is only available on the PlayStation 4 at the moment. Developed by Supermassive Games, this game has a focus on the narrative and player choices. In this game, players will follow a group of friends on a retreat to a vacation cabin in the mountains. However, there is apparently something else lurking within the resort, and it caused our group of friends to get split up.

As mentioned, a big aspect that has kept players actively enjoying this game is the interactive drama story. There are several ways this game could end, and it ultimately depends on the choices you make and just how fast you’re able to act on the choices being presented within the game. This franchise was such a hit that it even sparked a couple of spin-off titles and a somewhat spiritual successor with The Dark Pictures Anthology, which mainly features the same gameplay style but with different storylines.

#2 Resident Evil HD Remastered

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Resident Evil is one of the most iconic survival horror video games that most would be familiar with. It’s become a mega-franchise that not only spans multiple video game installments but movies and even plays as well. The long-running franchise also gives developers the ability to produce remakes and even remastered editions of their previous video game titles. In fact, Resident Evil, the first installment release, has both a remake and remastered edition available.

While Resident Evil launched on the original PlayStation, it wasn’t until the Nintendo GameCube that Capcom opted to remake the Resident Evil video game, giving it a massive overhaul in terms of visuals and gameplay mechanics. Now years later, we also have a remastered edition of that remake, giving players a nice coat of paint for current-generation platforms.

We’re sure that you are all familiar with the first game. As a quick recap, the game follows a special police division tasked with searching for a missing team of operatives. Forced to flee into an abandoned mansion after rabid zombie dogs take chase, the group slowly uncovers a zombie virus, among other experiments waiting inside. It’s a game based on solving puzzles to unlock new areas, managing a limited inventory, and even having limited saves making it tricky to determine if saving the game is more important than potentially exploring the surrounding area.

#1 Resident Evil 2

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

After the Resident Evil 7 launch, Capcom decided to bring out another remake from a classic installment of the franchise. After remaking and remastering Resident Evil, the development studio decided to give Resident Evil 2 a remake, which brought a massive overhaul to the game from its original release on the PlayStation. The game follows shortly after the initial events of the first installment, but this time around, you take on the role of Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield.

With Leon heading to Raccoon City for his first day on the police force, he meets up with a woman named Claire Redfield, who searches for her brother Chris. Unfortunately, they soon realize there is some zombie infestation and, as a result, get split up. The duo is stuck in an overrun city and decides to meet back up at the police station. From here, players get essentially two potential game playthroughs with a storyline following each character and their own events throughout the campaign. Both have unique NPCs they meet up with, quests, and tasks that will differ, and you’ll have to play each character to get the full ending.

This is also a classic survival horror game with a focus on limited supplies. There’s also a lot of backtracking as you progress through different areas only to find yourself needing a certain item or puzzle solution to continue on. There is a pretty wide range of enemies you’ll encounter, some of which may have weaknesses over particular weapons. Ultimately, you may find yourself having to go back in forth into designated save rooms to not only save your progress but to manage your inventory.