Red Dead Redemption 2 Fan Releases Mod To Bring Honest Jobs

Red Dead Redemption 2 was a fantastic hit for Rockstar Games, but unfortunately, Rockstar Games was quick to drop support. We got a thrilling narrative-driven open-world experience. After the online multiplayer gameplay came out, the developers toyed with it a bit before once again devoting their attention to Grand Theft Auto Online. So, fortunately, there is still some content added to the game from fans. Thanks to a report from Destructoid, one mod was just brought to our attention.

The publication highlighted a new mod from Nexus Mods that adds the ability to take on an honest job. Once your time comes to an end with the narrative campaign for Red Dead Redemption 2, there’s not too much available. So, fortunately, this mod adds something different that you could partake in if you’re not fond of leaving the gritty wild west. This mod is called Jobs – Expanded And Enhanced. Essentially, there are six different jobs that you can take on. These jobs are posted on a board you can view in the game and accept if the offer looks worth your time.

For starters, players can take up a job as a chauffeur where you’re taking passengers to whatever destination they request while protecting them from any potential hazards that pop up. Ranch Hands are for those who want to tackle chores around the ranch. Pest Control will test your aim as you control properties and livestock from pesky predator animals that look to roam into the area. Wagon Protection has you sitting in a wagon as a hired hand, ensuring the goods reach their destination. Postman is a job where you’re simply delivering goods around the town. Lastly, the mod adds a Dock Worker option where you’ll help clean the docks, among other chores in the general area.

Meanwhile, mods keep this game active while we wait to see if Rockstar Games adds another mainline installment. Of course, it does look like we might get a remastered edition announcement for Red Dead Redemption. Likewise, Take-Two Interactive is bringing out two previously released games into the marketplace again, which could mean that the remastered edition will be met with a next-generation update for Red Dead Redemption 2. Of course, no official announcements have been made to reveal that this franchise is getting picked back up again.