Trigun Stampede Producer Blasts Critics Of Animation Studio

The anime world, in terms of worldwide appeal, is much different than it was around a decade ago. If you rewind ten years, you’ll see that many people still didn’t “accept” anime as a fully-fledged medium outside of Japan. There had only been a few “worldwide hits,” and many were kids’ shows like Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh, and so on. Then, with the rise of Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, and more, people saw the appeal of anime on a grander scale, allowing classic anime to be reborn, like with Trigun Stampede.

The anime by Studio Orange brought back Vash The Stampede and gave him new adventures for the first time in a long time, even bringing back his original voice actor to help make things feel seamless! Aside from the story, the biggest difference between the original and the revival was the new visual style. It incorporated more of a 3D look to bank off the world’s new technologies. While some were fine with it, others weren’t.

Those criticisms didn’t sit well with Studio Orange Producer Yoshihiro Watanabe. As noted by ComicBook.com, he felt the criticisms against the studio were “demoralizing” and spoke to how people didn’t understand the animation process:

“Every show we work on is made by the same in-house team. Insulting one show to tell us to speed up another release just demotivates us overall. Things take time and care.”

He went on:

“How does this work? We have a core development team and main production team. The core team is the director, writer designer, etc who are very unique to each project. These teams focus on developing the show at pre-production and lead the main production team. The main production team is mainly our in-house modelers and animators plus partner studios. Even in different projects/shows these staff are mostly the same people involved.”

Studio Orange has made plenty of anime in the past before Trigun Stampede was released, so they know how to make things and make them good. Sadly, this speaks to how people in many entertainment communities will sometimes bash something they don’t like, even if they don’t understand how the creative process works. Or, they’ll think their opinion matters more than those who like it. As you can guess, it’s a very vicious cycle.

Hopefully, as Watanabe and crew continue to release episodes of Vash The Stampede’s adventures, people will come around to it. Or, hopefully, they’ll wise up and shut up.