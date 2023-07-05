Microsoft Raises Xbox Game Pass Prices Tomorrow

Regarding Xbox, there is one service that you might find well worth investing in. Microsoft has brought out the Game Pass subscription service that unlocks hundreds of video games to enjoy at your leisure. It’s a collection of video games ranging from genres, from AAA releases to small indie hits. With that said, you have to pay for one of the two tiers to unlock these games on your Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and even PC platforms. Depending on your platform of choice, you’ll have Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. But today is your last to enjoy these subscription services before they are inflated. Get ready, as you’ll soon find these services rising in price tomorrow.

If you didn’t know, when Microsoft revealed the price increase last month, the two services will rise slightly starting tomorrow, July 6, 2023. Fortunately, it’s not a massive jump in price, but it’s worth noting. Starting tomorrow, you’ll find that Microsoft will adjust their prices to the services, which will raise Game Pass up $1. So tomorrow, you’ll find the Game Pass to cost $10.99 monthly. Meanwhile, the Game Pass Ultimate subscription will go up $2, which brings it to $16.99. Fortunately, for PC players, the Game Pass subscription price will not see any changes.

So now is your last chance to get the subscription services at their current rate. From there, you’ll find the rates will adjust after it’s time to renew the subscription services. It’s not something we like to see, but to ensure Microsoft stays competitive, they had to adjust the prices of their subscription services. At any rate, it’s hard to argue that these services are not worth the money despite the price increase. With Game Pass, you can access a wide selection of games, including all first-party Microsoft studio releases. This means that $10.99 will get you access to Forza, Halo, and Sea of Thieves, among other games. Soon, you can add Starfield to that list when it launches this September.

Furthermore, Xbox’s Game Pass Ultimate service grants you Game Pass, EA Play, and even multiplayer access. So if you need to renew your subscription and want to save some money, it’s worth making those purchases today. Of course, this is not the only price increase Microsoft announced. While Game Pass looks like a worldwide price hike, we know that the Xbox Series X console will see a rise in select markets.