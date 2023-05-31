A New Resident Evil Movie Production Might Have Leaked

There are plenty of Resident Evil movies available to watch. Unfortunately, not all of them have been hits or close adaptations to the source material. But if you’re a fan of the IP, you might have still sat in on these different movies and taken in the action-packed horror experiences they offered. Now it looks like we might have another film production underway. Unfortunately, nothing official has been confirmed, but here’s what has been discovered so far.

If you have kept up with the various Resident Evil films, you might have sat in on the latest live-action adaptation called Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. It was a movie production that adapted both the first and second Resident Evil games from Capcom. The reception was a bit mixed, and it looked like some of the cast members from the film expressed their interest in returning to portray their characters once again. But so far, no official sequel has been unveiled to the public yet.

But it looks like a production might be underway, thanks to a reveal by Sudbury. The website goes over the Greater Sudbury area of Ontario, alerting readers to the injection of $11 million from the provincial government. It seems that this funding was to aid in twenty local projects in which a production called Umbrella Chronicles would receive $2 million. While the name alone has ties to Resident Evil: Umbrella Chronicles, a game for the Nintendo Wii that retold several events scattered from previous Resident Evil games, the production attached also has ties to the IP.

HG Film Productions is attached to Umbrella Chronicles, the same film production company attached to Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. That has left plenty of speculation that this might be a continuation of the film series where we’ll get more storyline retellings from various Resident Evil games. But, of course, that’s just speculation right now, as nothing official has been unveiled just yet.

That said, we know another Resident Evil film is in the works. While not live-action, an animated film called Resident Evil: Death Island follows a few of the iconic Resident Evil protagonists on a new fight against a bioterrorism set between Resident Evil 6 and Resident Evil 7. Currently, that film is set to release on July 7, 2023, in Japan, with no word quite yet on when other markets will receive the movie.