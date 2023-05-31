Former CD Projekt Red Developers Left To Establish A New Studio

The video game industry is filled with studios with creative minds working together to provide more thrilling and entertaining gameplay experiences. It’s not unusual to see a new studio pop up regularly, and keeping up with each new indie team would be impossible. However, one studio establishment we’re finding out about today comes from the creative minds that previously worked for CD Projekt Red. This new studio creation is called Blank, and you can expect smaller story-driven experiences.

Thanks to PCGamesN, we’re finding a little bit more information about Blank. The studio was co-founded by Mateusz Kanik, previously the gameplay design director for Cyberpunk 2077 and the lead producer for The Witcher 3. Speaking with PCGamesN, the creative individual noted that Blank is hard at work with a new character-driven apocalypse game right now. But it will likely be a good ways off before it’s ready for a grand unveiling.

Blank Concept Art For Untitled Project

Development is early on, and it looks like the studio is thriving on the creative freedom they now hold. In the conversation with PCGamesN, it looks like some of the former developers at CD Projekt Red noted how creativity can be limiting with some of the past projects. They are essentially confined a bit to the source material. But now, with the ability to create something new, there is no limit to the creativity they can turn out for the project.

At the moment, the studio just consists of ten individuals, but it’s noted that the team is hoping to scale up as they continue to work on their debut project. But just because they might scale up, don’t expect the studio to bring out a game project to match the scope of their previous works at CD Projekt Red. Kanick stated that where the industry says bigger is better, they are settling their sights on highly polished games that put focus on emotion, story, and craftsmanship.

So whenever this debut title does make its reveal and eventual release into the marketplace, expect a smaller and story-driven experience. But again, with development still early on right now, we might not see anything unveiled for a good while. Of course, we’ll continue to keep tabs on this studio and its projects and report if anything new happens to hit the public.