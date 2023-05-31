Nintendo Teases Next Wave Of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Courses

There were many surprises that happened when the Nintendo Switch launched in 2017. For example, no one expected its launch title to be hailed as one of the greatest games of all time once people could play it. Another shock was how well the Switch sold at launch, with it basically selling out everywhere and causing a shortage for a while. Finally, no one could’ve guessed that the first of many Wii U ports would be the best-selling game on the console. Yet that’s exactly what Mario Kart 8 Deluxe did when it came out.

Fast forward to 2022, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe got an announcement that shocked people once more. Nintendo revealed the “Booster Course Pass” that would have the company release new tracks for the game for the first time in years. Of course, no one was expecting that, as many fans were hopeful that a new title in the franchise was coming.

While that hasn’t happened yet, many are enjoying what the Booster Course Pass offers. With new tracks and sometimes new characters added through it, it gives the game new life. The last wave in the Booster Course Pass came out in March, and gamers wonder when Wave 5 will arrive. While Nintendo hasn’t given a definitive answer, they have provided a bit of a tease on Twitter:

Psst… more courses are coming to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass soon…https://t.co/BKfxEkOYSM pic.twitter.com/7bFzyV5Sj2 — Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) May 30, 2023

Given that they said “soon,” and we’re at the end of May, it stands to reason that the game would get the next wave in June. This might line up with the potential Nintendo Direct we’ll get next month, as they’ve announced such things in the past during their digital presentations.

Or, they could just do a shadow drop, as they’ve done that in the past too.

Either way, fans with the Booster Course Pass will soon have new content. As a reminder, you can either buy the Booster Course Pass individually or get the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack and get the content for free alongside other free stuff within the Expansion Pack.

As for whether we’ll get a true sequel to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe anytime soon, Nintendo hasn’t teased anything yet. There had been rumors for years that one was coming to the Switch, but nothing has happened yet. Plus, with the Switch nearing the end of its life cycle, you have to wonder if they’ll put it on the aging console or make it a launch title for its successor.