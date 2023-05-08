Goku Black Coming To Fortnite?

One thing that keeps people excited about Fortnite many years after the game’s release is that there can always be a new skin on the horizon. Playing dress-up as one of your favorite characters from TV, movies, gaming, anime, etc., is a thrill, and Epic Games knows that to keep the fun rolling, they need to keep bringing in more skins. Last week, they brought in some new skins from a galaxy far, far away to help celebrate May The 4th. But now, a new report states that they’re returning to anime to get a dark character from a twisted future: Goku Black.

For those who aren’t fans of the Dragon Ball franchise, Goku Black, also known as just “Black,” is not the titular hero in a “dark form.” Not exactly, anyway. You see, in the timeline of Future Trunks, the Saiyan warrior had to face off against the twisted form of a god.

Long story short, a god known as Zamasu thought that humanity was a waste and that true beauty in the world could only be accomplished if humanity, and others like them, were wiped out, thoroughly wiped out, across the entirety of the universe. But to ensure he had the power needed to accomplish this, Zamasu used the Super Dragon Balls to swap bodies with Goku. Once he did, he killed Goku, and his family and then started on the path of wiping out all of humanity. All while taking on the name of his foe and besmirching it.

This arc was a fan favorite for various reasons. Not the least was with how Black was portrayed and the fact that we got to see Future Trunks again in a really cool way. The arc also helped us understand the universe’s higher workings, including the selections of the Supreme Kai, the power of gods like Beerus, and more.

Plus, through Zamasu’s skill, we got to see new abilities from Black that Goku had never used before, bringing us back to Fortnite.

While many claim that Goku Black is confirmed, we haven’t received full confirmation yet. However, if he does come into the game, it’s easy to predict that one of the things Black can use in the game is his Rose Blade or scythe. It’s possible we could even get some story content with Black, given that Goku, Beerus, and others from the anime are already in the title.