Fortnite Adds More Star Wars Characters

Fortnite has built its foundation on a few things that fans truly enjoy. The first is fun gameplay that you can jump in and out of with every game. The second is creating new modes and events so the game feels fresh and never grows dull. The final one is to have as many characters from beloved franchises show up so that people can “be” their favorite characters and have a fun time using their abilities should they have them. So when fans heard that even more Star Wars characters would arrive in the game, they were excited about who would show up.

The answer has now come via a new trailer and breakdown of the content by Epic Games. As you’ll see in the trailer below, you’ll get to play Anakin Skywalker, in his Jedi form, Padme Amadala, and Darth Maul. You’ll also have the chance to dress up like a Clone Trooper from the prequels, should you desire. Remember, it’s the Stormtroopers who miss their shots. The Clone Troopers are fine.

But wait, there’s more! A new event has begun called “Find The Force,” and it’ll have you training under a master to learn new abilities and have a blast fighting enemies:

“Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Darth Maul await you on the Island in hologram form during Find the Force. If you accept their offer to train you, you’ll jump into a rift… then return wielding a lightsaber and new Force abilities. These Force abilities can be used while wielding your lightsaber, which’ll remain in your inventory until you drop it, get eliminated, or the match ends.”

You’ll get a different Force ability to use in battle depending on who you choose, so choose wisely! There are also plenty of rewards for you to try and unlock while you play that are themed after the galaxy far, far away.

Epic Games even teases that more events are coming later this May, so you’ll want to build up your “Galactic Reputation” to prepare for the Imperial stuff that’ll arrive in the middle of May!

So why is Fortnite going all in on this franchise right now? May holds a special place in fans’ hearts for Star Wars. “May The 4th” is an official/unofficial holiday for them, and thus you can see why they’d want to bank on that while love for the brand is high. Plus, the franchise has been producing lots of content recently, which also helps.