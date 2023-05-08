Today Is The Final Chance To Claim The 19 Free Games From PS Plus Collection

The PlayStation 5 launched at an interesting time with the world out of whack. This pandemic caused quite a stir in our daily lives, so chances are there were plenty of folks out there that wanted to jump into video games. In addition, we saw a boom in video game sales with more individuals staying home, and chances are there were quite a few PlayStation 5 purchases from individuals who never owned a PlayStation 4. Finally, Sony introduced the PS Plus Collection to get players some incredible games.

Those on the PlayStation 5 could subscribe to PlayStation Plus and acquire a nice collection of video games. There were a total of twenty initially. However, one of the games from that collection has since been removed, which was Atlus’ Persona 5. With that said, there were still nineteen games available for players to claim and enjoy on their PlayStation 5. These were games that were released on the PlayStation 4, and if you never got around to claiming these games, today is your last chance to do so.

Thanks to a report from Gamerant, we’re finding out that the PS Plus Collection is ending tomorrow, May 9, 2023. So if you want to acquire these games, you’ll need to head onto your PlayStation 5 and claim them today. With that said, if you need a refresher on what games are available in this collection, we’ll list them down below.

PlayStation Plus Collection Games

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Fortunately, that’s quite a varied list of games available. You have some heavy-hitter exclusives to the PlayStation 4, such as Bloodborne, God of War, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, while also plenty of thrilling third-party games. These titles should give you countless hours of fun. But again, you only have until the end of today to make sure you claim this collection; otherwise, you’ll have to pay for these games individually to enjoy.