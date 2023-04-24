Fire Emblem Engage Poll Reveals Fan-Favorite Characters!

Fire Emblem Engage was a very important title for Nintendo in 2023. That was because the title was in the “lead-off” position for the year. It was the first significant game of first or third parties to arrive, and Nintendo wanted people to be excited about it and want to play it. Thankfully, they did a good hype job with the game, and the idea of having the other Lords of the series coming in to help the new characters was enough of a hook to make people wonder what the title would be like. While we don’t know how well the game has sold yet, we do know it was well-received by fans and critics alike.

Just as important, we know that many people were in love with the new characters that they met. We can prove this in many ways, not the least is potentially showing you all the fan art of these characters. But we’ll go another path for this article. Serenes Forest translated a fan poll detailing the Fire Emblem Engage characters that people liked the most. Want to see the top ten of that list?

Alear Diamant Alfred Alcryst Yunaka Sommie Céline Pandrea Veyle Ivy

It’s not too surprising that Alear is the top character. After all, whether you pick the male or female version, they’re the main character. They’re the ones you’re controlling and have the biggest character arc in many ways.

As for Diamant, that’s also unsurprising, given that he was one of the early characters you get, and he’s an incredibly strong individual. Gamers no doubt relied on his strength throughout the game’s tough battles.

One of the surprises on this list might be Sommie. Sommie was the “pet” of the home area that you happily rested on between game missions. If you fed and petted Sommie you would get crystals that you could use to improve things and get new rings. Sometimes you have to let the gamers interact with the pets.

Another unsurprising entry was Yunaka. She was the thief who stole one of the Emblem Rings to keep it safe from thieves, but she became one of the funniest units in the group.

But as many of you may note, this list likely doesn’t reflect your favorites in the game. Everyone has their own tastes, and so you might like some more than others. No matter who you like most, be sure to play the new DLC content to see them in a new light!