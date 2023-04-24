FTC Wants Info On Call Of Duty Deal With Nintendo?

Typically, there are plenty of things going on in the video game world that have implications for gamers, stores, and other aspects of the industry in one form or another. But with the war that is going on in the courts regarding Sony and Microsoft, that’s something different entirely. Long story short, Microsoft is trying to buy Activision Blizzard and get all of their IP. Sony cried foul and said they were doing so to get access to key IP that they could then restrict and dominate through. The biggest of these IPs was Call Of Duty, and Sony felt it was wrong that they could have sole access to it.

Microsoft repeatedly has and consistently said that they wouldn’t do anything to restrict the IP or any of the other IPs within their potential future merger with Activision Blizzard. To further cement this statement, Microsoft and Nintendo made a 10-year deal stating that all future titles in the Call Of Duty line would come to Nintendo platforms.

This was a big deal for numerous reasons. Not the least was that that franchise hasn’t been on Nintendo systems consistently for some time. Even with the success of the Nintendo Switch, Activision Blizzard never allowed gamers to enjoy certain best-selling titles from the franchise. Some felt it was because of the graphics and processing power of the Switch and how it would “stand up” to the needs that the game had. Others felt it wouldn’t make the money it would on other systems, so it wasn’t “worth the effort.” No matter the reason, things seem to be worked out.

But the FTC isn’t as convinced. According to My Nintendo News, the FTC has asked for more information about the deal from Steve Singer of Nintendo of America. He was the one who helped make the deal happen, and thus he’s the one with the most information about the agreement and how it would affect both sides.

A curious note about the request for information, which was asked for by subpoena, is that Nintendo tried to have it dismissed. But why would they do that if nothing was untoward about the deal?

Sony will no doubt hope that something is heard within the testimony that could hold up the merger and thus make this deal with Nintendo moot.

No matter what happens, people will keep their eyes on the situation because there are plenty of ways this could end.