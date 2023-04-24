Check Out Three Early Encounters From Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy fans are waiting on that next major installment. We’ve been getting a few marketing materials lately for Final Fantasy XVI, including a PlayStation stream showcase this month. But to further hype up fans about what they can expect, the developers are showcasing three early encounters you’ll find in the game. Thanks to a recent tweet from the official Final Fantasy XVI Twitter account, you can check these encounters out, which is embedded below.

The footage showcases our protagonist Clive and his party fighting off these enemies in action-packed battle sequences. In particular, the encounters showcased in this tweet included Morbol, Knight of the Blinding Dawn, and lastly, Fafnir. You can check out those three short gameplay footage clips right in the embedded tweet. Meanwhile, we don’t have much longer of a wait before we can get our hands on Final Fantasy XVI, as it will launch this June.

Catch a look at three early encounters in Final Fantasy XVI. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/aBF8DeVh1N — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) April 24, 2023

Previously, as mentioned, there was a PlayStation State of Play showcase for Final Fantasy XVI. It’s here that we received more insight into the gameplay mechanics, as this is said to be the first true-action RPG installment for the franchise. There will be a variety of fluid and fast-paced attacks players can pull off rather than the traditional turn-based combat system the series was initially known for.

But fortunately, there are a few accessibility options available, so players that need a little more help are covered. For example, players can activate an option to allow our protagonist can automatically dodge attacks. This might benefit those of you just after a more story-focused gameplay experience when going through the campaign.

Additionally, we know that this game will take players under forty hours to complete if they wish to stick to the main storyline campaign. That might be a relief if you’re after a shorter RPG experience, but you can easily tack on more hours if you’re looking to complete everything available in the game.

As mentioned, we don’t have too much longer to wait before Final Fantasy XVI is available. Currently, the game is slated to release on June 22, 2023. When it releases, you’ll only find the game on the PlayStation 5 platform. Of course, we know this is just a timed exclusive deal, as we will likely see a PC release later. But don’t expect the PC release to happen immediately after the timed exclusivity ends.

It’s been noted before that Sony engineers helped create Final Fantasy XVI. As a result, the game was optimized specifically for the PlayStation 5 platform. So a PC port would require more time to bring out into the marketplace. That means if you’re interested in the game, then you’re only option to enjoy it anytime soon will be on the PlayStation 5.