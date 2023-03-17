Final Fantasy XVI Takes 35 Hours To Finish Campaign

Get ready to set aside some time for Final Fantasy XVI. The video game has quite a few eager fans awaiting its arrival. But there are still some questions fans might have been having. One of those questions might have been just how long it might take players to get through Final Fantasy XVI. The upcoming installment is set to arrive this June, and today we’re finding that Final Fantasy XVI will take players about 35 hours to finish the story campaign. This news comes from a recent issue release of Famitsu which highlights an interview with game director Hiroshi Takai along with producer Naoki Yoshida.

Famitsu’s latest issue was recently translated by Twitter user Aitaikimochi in which we get the reveal of just how long players will need to set aside for Final Fantasy XVI. The publication asked the duo how much time we’ll sacrifice to see how the narrative ends. In which the game director, Hiroshi Takai, noted that this narrative-driven game would take players on a roller coaster trip. From the start of the game until you reach the story’s final moments, you’re looking at about 35 hours.

But that’s not the amount of time you’ll need to set aside to complete the entirety of the game. In addition, there are several side quests available for players to embark on. It’s noted that if you add the extra side of content players could progress through, you’re looking at about 70 hours to spend within Final Fantasy XVI. In fact, the amount of time players spend in the game campaign was something that the developers actively kept track of when developing the title.

The newest Famitsu magazine has new(?) bits of game info for FF16 from the previously released interview with the devs.



Takai says there will be a leader board that you can compete with players around the world, allowing for endless gameplay. Here's my translation:



—We heard… https://t.co/q7XqWUDWVm pic.twitter.com/hkC5KxjMWy — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) March 17, 2023

It’s noted that the producer, Naoki Yoshida, felt that some gamers might be busy with other things and that the aim was to complete a story in about 20 hours. But after more content got packed in, the game campaign lasted longer. Still, the studio was taking into consideration that some gamers couldn’t throw countless hours into a game.

With that said, Final Fantasy XVI will be heading to the marketplace on June 22, 2023. So if you’re up for another epic RPG experience and feel confident that you can get through the campaign without burnout, then mark your calendars. When Final Fantasy XVI does release into the marketplace, you’ll only find it available for the PlayStation 5 platform. Likewise, it doesn’t look like a PC release is planned for immediate release when the exclusivity deal ends for the Sony PlayStation 5. If you want to enjoy this game anytime soon, you’ll be forced into using the PlayStation 5 console.