Final Fantasy XVI Producer Reportedly Comments On PC Release Rumor

Final Fantasy fans who might have been partial to playing the games on PC might be in for some bitter news. There’s a report going around that Final Fantasy XVI producer, Naoki Yoshida, is suggesting a PC version of the game is not coming out immediately after the PlayStation 5. This might mean that despite the exclusive deal going on for the game on PlayStation 5, there won’t be any sudden platform additions once the deal comes to an end. If this is the case, those of you who don’t own a PlayStation 5 might be out of luck. Of course, there’s always the possibility that a launch window could be given after the exclusive deal comes to an end.

The next mainline installment for Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy XVI, is set for June 22, 2023. That means we still got a bit of a wait on our hands. With time slowly crawling by, there are opportunities for rumors and speculation to run rampant. One rumor that has become a wildfire online is the PC platform release. Now, there’s no PC platform release set for the game, and it might be that way for a good while. Currently, the game is only slated to release on the PlayStation 5, but we know that this is just a timed exclusive with it being just six months long. That left some fans assuming a PC release for this video game would arrive around that time as well.

But a new stream highlighting Final Fantasy XVI producer, Naoki Yoshida, suggests that’s not the case. It’s reported that Naoki Yoshida stated that he doesn’t know why people are talking about a PC version since there’s been no announcement of a PC version to begin with. To Yoshida, rumors are suggesting a PC version will be out in six months, but he suggests that players just buy a PlayStation 5.

It’s also reported that Yoshida apologized for the comments as he simply wants fans to enjoy the game when it’s readily available in the marketplace. So again, we’re not sure just how long of wait fans might have on their hands if they wish to play this game on the PC platform. With the exclusive deal only lasting six months, hopefully, some details about the PC release of the game will come out sooner rather than later. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for Final Fantasy XVI in the video we have supplied above.

