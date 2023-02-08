Fire Emblem Engage: What Does Resting Do? | Tips & Tricks

Fire Emblem Engage slowly rolls out new features throughout its long campaign. These are, more often than not, new activities to engage with, characters to interact with, or vendors to invest your cash into. However, one of the stranger features that gets unlocked is Resting.

On the surface, Resting seems a little bit odd. There is no immediate gameplay benefit and the game doesn’t explain why you would ever want to rest. So what is it used for, and how can you make the most of it? That’s what this guide is all about, so let’s dive right into the wonders of a good kip.

More Fire Emblem Engage content:

Combat Guide | Beginner Tips | Game Balance | Launch Trailer | Expansion Pass

Changing The Time Of Day

The main benefit of Resting is the ability to change the time of day. Now, this might not seem like a big deal, but this one aspect feeds into every other feature in this guide. You go to sleep, and the day will progress linearly from morning to night, stopping in the afternoon and during the evening.

These four stages of time have some benefits when playing the game, as certain elements of Fire Emblem are only accessible based on the time of day. Heck, some things are only available a few times per day, making them seemingly impossible to grind. This is where Resting comes into play.

Let’s Go Fishing

The earliest benefit of Resting is to go Fishing more often. Fishing unlocks fairly early on in the grand scheme of things, and it allows Alear to catch rare fish and fill out her log. We have a full guide on fishing that you can check out here.

One of the biggest drawbacks to fishing is the limited number of times you can fish between battles. You are locked to just 3 fishing attempts, and once you have exhausted those allotted attempts, you are done. If you go and Rest until the dawn of the next day, however, you can go and Fish some more. By doing this, you can Fish to your heart’s content.

Tell Me My Fortune

Later in the game, you will encounter the mysterious (and powerful), Seadall. This guy is a Dancer in battle, but when he’s chilling in the Somniel, he doubles as a Fortune Teller. Seadall’s gifts are varied and wonderful, and taking advantage of them can lead to huge gains on and off the battlefield.

The catch with Seadall’s tarot reading is that he will only perform a reading at night. If you want to reap the benefits of this, you are going to have to Rest. We have a full guide on Seadall’s Fortune Telling here.

Skirmishes

Another interesting way Resting interacts with Fire Emblem Engage is with Skirmishes. These battles refresh every day, and you’ll not be surprised to hear that this means Resting will cause new Skirmishes to spawn. Of course, this is under the assumption you Rest enough for a new day to dawn.

This lets you more effectively spawn Silver and Gold Corrupted, which, as our Skirmish Guide suggests, is always a good thing. Have a nap, and get massive gains. What’s not to like?

It’s Kind Of Creepy

Now there is a downside to Resting, and whilst it’s not mechanical, it is rather psychologically impactful. When you rest, from time to time, a party member will creepily be there to wake you up. We have no idea why this is, but it would seem people just like watching Alear sleep. We do wish they would stop though.

That’s all we have for Fire Emblem Engage for now. Be sure to check out our other guides for more tips and tricks.