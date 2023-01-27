Fire Emblem Engage: How To Use The Fortune Teller

Building bonds in Fire Emblem Engage is one of the most engaging aspects of the game’s side activities. Support Rank equates to combat effectiveness and personality reveals, so going out of your way to have people interact is always a good idea. The rewards are simple but worth hunting down.

The downside to this is that gaining Support EXP in Fire Emblem Engage can be a bit tricky. This is, in part, down to the limited number of activities that reward you with Support EXP. The biggest and arguably the most impactful is fighting alongside comrades. There are ways to enhance those EXP gains, however, and that’s through the wonderful power of Fortune Telling.

How To Unlock Fortune Telling

Fortune Telling is locked away for quite some time in Fire Emblem Engage. In fact, it could take you upwards of around 20 hours to unlock the feature. Firstly, you need to reach Chapter 15. This mission has you exploring a temple for one of the missing Emblem Rings in Solm.

During this mission, you will meet the mysterious dancer, Seadall. Seadall is one of the strongest characters in Fire Emblem Engage, and he just so happens to have the Emblem Ring of the Azure Twins. If that wasn’t enough reason to be excited, Seadall is also the catalyst that unlocks Fortune Telling.

Simply have Alear talk to Seadall during Chapter 15 and complete the mission with Seadall intact. Once you return to the Somniel Fortune Telling will be unlocked and ready to go.

Where To Find The Fortune Teller’s Stand

Once you have unlocked Fortune Telling, you need to go and find it. Thankfully, it’s not too difficult. From the main plaza, turn around and head towards the junction. Take a left and you should find Seadall’s stall a short walk away.

Do be aware that Seadall will only be there at night. To change the time of day, go to your room and rest until it is night. Head back to the stall and Seadall should be ready to flip some tarot cards.

How Does Fortune Telling Work?

Fortune Telling in Fire Emblem Engage is rather simple, but also incredibly random. You select a character, and then Seadall will flip a card. The card doesn’t matter, and as far as we are aware, the emotion the person feels also doesn’t seem to matter. The only thing that matters is who that character is thinking about.

For example, if Alfred was thinking about Boucheron, then you will want Alfred and Boucheron to fight in the next battle in close proximity. This will cause both characters to gain bonus Support EXP, thus making them rank up faster.

If you want to maximise your Support EXP, then you will want to do this with every character you are planning on using after every battle. It’s very tedious, however.

That’s all we have for Fire Emblem Engage for now. Be sure to check out our other articles for more tips and tricks.