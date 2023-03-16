GTA Online: Best Agency Location

The Contract is a DLC that was added to Grand Theft Auto Online, but you will first need to purchase an Agency building from Dynasty 8 to be able to partake in the update’s questlines. However, there were many different Agency properties to choose from, and a lot of the time, the decision comes down to the cost of it. While some players might not want to spend a lot of money on it, others might be considering how accessible the garages are and maybe even the aesthetics. In this guide, we will be discussing the best Agency to buy in GTA Online.

There are currently four Dynasty 8 Agency properties available and listed, ranging from around $2,010,000 to $2,830,000. Each one will be able to be upgraded as well, but this will be an additional cost. However, a lot like other GTA Online properties, it will be able to be upgraded even after it is purchased and owned. Determining which location you’d like to buy from can be tricky, as deciding just how much you want to spend.

Each mission you do in the Contract will require you to return to your Agency building, which makes sure it is easy to get to and could be a key choice in picking which to purchase. Players are able to customize the look and add some Armory, Accommodation, and a Vehicle Workshop to the building. Below are the prices for some of the properties.

Little Seoul: $2,010,000 – $4,687,500

Vespucci Canals: $2,145,000 – $4,822,500

Rockford Hills: $2,415,000 – $5,092,500

Hawick: $2,830,000 – $5,507,500

You can purchase an Agency as part of the Contract update we had for GTA Online. Usually, Little Seoul is the one most players pick out of the four Agencies, especially since it is the cheapest. It is a well-rounded location, but some players might want to spend a little more on their business located closer to their desired house.

What Are The Benefits of Owning An Agency In GTA Online?

You can benefit from having your own agency building because it allows players to get some key items for free and the avail services also make traveling around the pretty big GTA Online map a lot easier as well. Players will be able to grab snacks for free which will help them keep their health up during missions.

Some other benefits are the SUV service which will fast-travel to different locations in Los Santos. You can easily call upon and summon the Company SUV to then travel fastly to another location. You can also request a Supply Stash that can contain health items, armor, and extra ammo for your weapons as well.

You can also save time while doing the Payphone Hit missions as well, you can easily call Franklin and request Security Contracts so that the players don’t have to go back to the agency each time to do another payphone mission. Hopefully, all this helped you make your mind up about buying an Agency!