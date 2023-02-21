Tekken 8 Drops Trailer For Kazuya

Are you ready to put your fist against fate? Tekken 8 has been hyped up since its initial reveal trailer, where we got to see what the title would be like graphically. Of course, the game has much to live up to, as the previous version of the franchise was not only revered as one of the best fighting games ever made but is the best-selling game in the franchise. But luckily for Bandai Namco, they have some tricks up their sleeves to ensure that they have gamers’ attention. One of them is continuing the story from the last game, which means bringing Kazuya Mishima to the forefront.

To give you a small recap of the last game, it was touted as the “climax” of the Mishima saga. The game followed the story of Jin, Kazuya, and Heihachi as they each tried to put an end to the insanity that their family had caused in one form or another. Naturally, each man had a different reason for wanting to kill the others, which added to the conflict even more.

At the end of the game, Heihachi faced off against Kazuya at a volcano, which was symbolic of what he did to Kazuya when he was young, and the two had a powerful battle. In the end, Kazyua unleashed his full power and killed his father. So now, he only has his son left to fight.

That brings us back to Tekken 8, where Kazuya was the focus of a new character trailer. You can watch it below. What’s immediately clear is that Kazuya isn’t messing around. He has a slurry of impressive punches and kicks ready to wield to decimate opponents. If that doesn’t work, he’s more than happy to succumb to the Devil Gene to expand his power further. That includes making his signature laser attack and being able to fly.

So if you go up against Kazuya, you’re going to have your hands full:

True power runs in the family.

Kazuya joins the fight in #TEKKEN8! pic.twitter.com/x1yHdJrnJ1 — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) February 21, 2023

The roster for the game is slowly being filled out, as are the details for what makes the new title so interesting. That includes the “Heat” system, which gives players more moves and options depending on who they play as.

Additionally, the game is powered by Unreal Engine 5, which gives the title impressive visuals and new options on the stages. That includes being able to do more stage destruction. Unfortunately, a release date for the title has yet to be given.