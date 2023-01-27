New Resident Evil 4 Remake Screenshots Shared

Fans of the horror genre continue to have a lot to look forward to this year. With Dead Space, the remake of one of survival horror’s most iconic franchises releasing today, another legendary horror game is also getting the remake treatment for 2023. Resident Evil 4 is getting a top to toe makeover and will be ready to launch in just a few months’ time.

As previously revealed, the Resident Evil 4 remake will be a complete reenvisioning of the original game from 2005. With that in mind, fans have been keen to see exactly how this will look with the remake being developed in the RE Engine with the current console generation in mind. Now, the official Japanese Resident Evil portal Twitter account has shared some first-look screenshots of one of the areas in the Resident Evil 4 remake, and it’s fair to say it’s looking stunning.

We're just two months away from the release of Resident Evil 4!



Here is some of the art that is being shown as the setting for #RE4.



What will happen at this place?

The location in question appears to be Salazar Castle and it really emphasises the creepier, darker visual vibe that Capcom looks to be trying to implement in the upcoming remake. While the game itself will feature a narrative that’s pretty much the same as that of the original game, Capcom will be working on a more cinematic style of presentation for the reimagining of the title. This was probably first evidenced when the remake was officially announced last summer, as well as when the game was showcased in a bit more detail during Capcom’s June showcase. The new adventure will feature more modernised gameplay alongside its updated and more immersive visuals, which should be a hit with longstanding fans of the franchise.

Capcom has previously explained that the game won’t cut any major content from the original narrative and experience. Instead, the developers have explains that fans should expect to see a lot more in terms of additional or new and improved additions to the game in the upcoming remake. It’s clear that the game won’t be a straight-up re-telling of the original story, so it’ll be interesting to see what exactly is being included in the new version of the horror title. Either way, there are clearly a lot of players eager to dive into the Resident Evil 4 remake, given the strong positive reaction on social media to the sharing of these latest screenshots.

Luckily, they won’t have too much longer to wait. The Resident Evil 4 remake releases on March 24th. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC via Steam.

