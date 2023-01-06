Resident Evil 4 Remake Won’t Cut Content

Resident Evil 4 Remake has certainly become one of the most anticipated upcoming releases of 2023 with the original title releasing originally on January 11th, 2005 to both critical and commercial acclaim. The game itself has been ported and updated multiple times for different platforms, most recently the VR port for Meta Quest 2 which was released on October 21st, 2021. However, Resident Evil 4 Remake, which is set to release on March 24th, 2023 is not expected to cut any content according to the development team.

Like previous remake titles in the Resident Evil series, Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to receive a load of gameplay updates and improvements that put it more in line with recent Resident Evil releases. Amidst worries from some fans that the game might receive similar content cuts to titles like Resident Evil 3 Remake, the development team of Resident Evil 4 Remake spoke with Gamingbolt recently to clarify that they would not be cutting any content from the title. Continuing on, the game’s Producer, Yoshiaki Hirabayashi said that players could “expect a lot more” from the remake in terms of content.

Most of the discussion surrounding the game’s sections has been focused on the island section of Resident Evil 4 and its move away from the more atmospheric survival horror aspects of the original in favor of a more action-oriented gameplay section. Whether fans will warm to the expansion of this section still remains to be seen but it’ll certainly add some more replay value to the title. Resident Evil 4 Remake is setting itself up to be one of the most successful in the franchise and it’ll be interesting to see if it sticks the landing coming March 24th, 2023. For a lot of people, it’s now time to replay the previous remake titles in preparation for this upcoming release which if done well could easily go down as one of the best games this year.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will be available on March 24th, 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. If you’re looking at giving the original title a go before its release on March 23rd, 2023 you can pick up Resident Evil 4 on PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, the Nintendo Wii, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, the GameCube, and the Nintendo Switch. You can also check out Resident Evil 4 VR on Meta Quest 2.

Source: Gamingbolt