Forza Motorsport Will Not Launch For The Xbox One

Earlier this week, we finally got news regarding the next thrilling installment of the Forza franchise. While Forza Horizon has been receiving new installments regularly, Forza Motorsport will get a new game release this year. With Forza Motorsport 7 released back in 2017, fans have been eagerly awaiting a new installment release. Fortunately, as mentioned, Turn 10 Studios offered a bit more insight into the upcoming installment at this week’s Xbox Developer Direct. Unfortunately, however, if you were hopeful that the new racing simulation game would land on Xbox One, you’re going to be in for some disappointment.

Forza Motorsport is the next installment, as Turn 10 Studios will drop the number in the title. The eighth mainline installment to the franchise was noted to be built from the ground up. Likewise, the developers were keeping in mind the modern hardware from the Xbox Series X/S platforms. That means the Xbox One will be left out. With the latest-generation hardware, the developers can provide a greater level of detail within the game. Both environments and the vehicles themselves should look quite stunning. Even the mechanics and physics are getting an overhaul, so players should get an even more immersive experience when racing.

The development team answered a few frequently asked questions through the official Forza Motorsport website. Included in the mix was the question as to why the developers are not releasing this new installment for the Xbox One platform. As mentioned, the developers noted that they built this game up to use the full power and performance of the modern Xbox Series X/S platform. But there is still a way that some players can enjoy the new racing game while on the Xbox One platform.

Forza Motorsport has been built from the ground up to leverage the full power and performance of Xbox Series X|S consoles and deliver our most beautiful, technically advanced game yet. While there will not be a native Xbox One version of the game, Xbox One players can stream Forza Motorsport through Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Forza Motorsport

The developers noted that those who subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service would find that Forza Motorsport will be available. Players can enjoy the game through Xbox Cloud Gaming which is still in beta form. Mileage may vary with cloud gaming, and it might prove to still not be a viable option. Regardless, you still have time to make an upgrade to the Xbox Series X/S platform if you wish to enjoy this game on a console. Currently, Forza Motorsport doesn’t have a release date attached. Instead, the game only has a launch window of sometime within the year.

