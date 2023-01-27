Hogwarts Legacy Preview Video Offers 25 Minutes Of Gameplay

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the more anticipated games that players around the world can’t wait to dive into. Finally, we’re getting very close to the release date, and while we still have to wait for its release, previews are available. Several publications managed to get their hands on Hogwarts Legacy, and with it came a slew of new content popping up online. For instance, IGN recently showcased a quest of the game as players took out an illegal dragon fighting ring. Now a new video preview has been uploaded online that offers more gameplay footage.

This video preview comes from Multiplayer.it, which is an Italian publication. As a result, the video is not in English, and the same goes for the subtitles. But it still might be well worth the watch. While you might not understand what is being said, the game does offer a few notable areas of Hogwarts Legacy. The gameplay footage is over twenty minutes long, and with it comes some exploration of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. With the school being quite massive and filled with rooms, stairways, hidden passages, and corridors, most of us will likely wander around endlessly.

With that said, the full video does end up with the same IGN video preview posted earlier this week. The side quest is that of stopping an illegal dragon fighting ring from continuing on. Of course, even if this is the same side quest, we can see more combat footage compared to what we previously watched with IGN’s take on the quest. Likewise, we would recommend checking out the IGN video if you wish to see some of the gameplay footage in English.

Again, we have a slight wait on our hands before Hogwarts Legacy is available for players to pick up. The development studio is bringing the game into the marketplace on February 10, 2023. When it does release, you’ll find the game available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Of course, the game will also find its way onto the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms later on in the year. For those of you who might find the game will not hold up on the Nintendo Switch platform, developers are feeling very confident the gameplay will release as planned.

