7 Best Free PC Games Survival All time

Who doesn’t love putting their skills to the test in a video game? Survival games offer some of the best challenges a gamer can get, and you can get these seven for free!

#7 CRSED: F.O.A.D.

CRSED: F.O.A.D. is a different kind of survival title because you’re in a free-for-all against other players with the sole purpose of being the last one standing. Getting to that point will be anything but easy for you.

Not only do you have to deal with all the characters on the map, but you also have to deal with the environment slowly shrinking around you. So race to the middle of the map so that you can survive long enough to kill everyone else!

But it won’t be basic guns that win the day most times. Instead, you’ll be able to use supernatural abilities and items to cast curses, raise duplicates, and more!

#6 Unturned

In the world of Unturned, the reason to try and survive is simple. The rest of the population has been turned into zombies, and you’re trying not to end up like them. But that also means that plenty of zombies will catch you and turn you if you’re not careful.

Survive in the world for as long as possible while fighting off the zombie hordes. Or you can take the stealth approach and see if you can sneak around them. Survive how you want to. Just make sure that you survive! After all, who willingly wants to be a zombie? That’s what we thought.

#5 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt

If zombies aren’t your thing, how about vampires? If that’s more to your taste, pun intended, then try Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt. In the game, you’ll head to Prague and become part of a group of vampires vying for control of the city. Then, after you customize your vampire to fit the style you want, you’ll head out in a group of three to take on other players!

Work your way through the city and fight them. Or focus on draining nearby civilians’ blood so you can gain more power! Win or lose; this is going to suck. Get it? Because they’re vampires? Fine, don’t laugh.

#4 Muck

Muck is your more typical survival title, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have fun on it. The game lets you play it alone or with friends. As a result, you’ll have plenty of adventures.

The plot is that you’ve winded up on a mysterious island and need to survive on it. Pretty simple, huh? Except that at nighttime, things happen. Specifically, monsters come out of the woodwork to hunt you. During the day, you’ll need to get resources and craft items, weapons, and shelters to fight off the threats lurking in the dark. Survive until the morning and then start all over again.

#3 The Riftbreaker: Prologue

You are Ashely S. Nowak, who has the role of Riftbreaker. Your job as a scientist and soldier is to head to a planet on the other side of the galaxy and set it up for further colonization. Luckily for you, you won’t be alone on this venture, as you’ll have a mech suit you call Mr. Riggs to help you.

That mech suit will be your lifeline as you face the various creatures of the planet you end up on. Start small and slowly build the base that you’ll use to create a rift gate to Earth. Explore, research, battle, and survive, all so you can make a new home here.

#2 Albion Online

Albion Online is one of many games with a large community of players enjoying the title all at once. But there are a few things that set it apart from the rest. The first is the economy of the title. You’ll be a part of setting the economy with everything you do and make. Almost all the items in the game come from players.

The other big thing is that they use that economy to create a “you are what you wear” class system. That means there are no true classes. Whatever you wear will determine who you are and what you do. So suit up and explore the vast world!

#1 Fallout Shelter

The Fallout series typically takes you outside the legendary vaults of the world to see if you can survive in the Wasteland. But in Fallout Shelter, the reverse is true. You’ll be put in charge of a vault, complete with a group of people to inhabit it, and it’s your job to keep everything up and running.

That might sound like an easy job, but plenty of challenges exist. Primary among them is keeping the people in the vault safe and happy. Give them things to do in the vault, food to eat, fun to have, etc. Then, when dangers emerge from the Wasteland, take them out before they can do damage!