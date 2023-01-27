24 Free Open World Survival Games

What do you get when you mix a big open-world title with survival game elements? You get a good time that no one can ignore, especially if it’s free, like these games below.

#24 CRSED: F.O.A.D.

Let’s start with a free survival game focusing more on surviving than the open-world part.

In CRSED: F.O.A.D., you’ll be dropped on a large map that is full of other players. That doesn’t sound too bad at first, but then you realize that everyone is trying to kill each other, and things get pretty intense rather fast.

You’ll need to take down these other players with a mix of guns, magic, and supernatural skills to survive. Additionally, the map is constantly shrinking due to deadly fog. So race to the center of the map and see if you can be the last one standing.

#23 Unturned

Let’s go now to a very familiar setting—one where zombies roam the Earth, and you’re trying to survive them. Unturned puts you as one of the few survivors of a zombie apocalypse, and being turned into one of them isn’t in your day plan.

Roam the land for supplies to help you fight off the zombies when they come. You can take them head-on or take the stealth approach to see how long you can avoid them. Be mindful of your surroundings, as you never know where the zombies might appear next. Do you think you can last in this world?

#22 Ring of Elysium

Ring of Elysium is another battle royale game, but a few key twists separate it from the pack.

The biggest one is the goal of the game. Typically, you must wipe out the other players to win, but not here. Instead, you are put in an area about to become the site of a nuclear explosion. You’ll fight other players as you try to escape the area and reach a helicopter that’ll take you to safety.

Scattered throughout the area are weapons and vehicles that you’ll need to use to get out. So wield them properly and precisely, and don’t be afraid to get physical to survive.

#21 Creativerse

The Creativerse is a sandbox title that wants you to see and build the world at your own pace. As a result, you’ll be dropped into a world that is expansive beyond measure.

There are all sorts of biomes and creatures awaiting you inside, not to mention the other players. Travel through the lands and see what you find. It won’t be easy, but nothing worth doing is. Once you get a handle on the title, start building up your world one piece at a time. Make what you want to tame it and stake your claim to it.

You can choose to have a world all to yourself or share it with other players and see what comes of it.

#20 Neverwinter

There are going to be two entries from the Dungeons & Dragons universe in our list, and the first is Neverwinter.

The title is perfect for fans of the tabletop game who seek to have grand adventures within it. You’ll create your character and fight for the freedom of a city and the realms surrounding it. Pick your class wisely and then grow your character so they can take on the threats that loom just over the horizon.

You’ll need to be sharp to master the combat system. So take your time and learn this world so you can defend it.

#19 Russian Fishing 4

How about a fishing game to change things up? Russian Fishing 4 might not sound like your cup of tea, but if you’re willing to give it a chance, you’ll be surprised by the depth of your fishing adventures.

For example, the team gives you 15 different areas for you to fish in. Each has various fish species for you to catch. You’ll need to be savvy as you try to catch them, or else they’ll get away. With over 100 species to catch, you’ll have a fun time trying to catch’em all.

Plus, you can customize your rod and reel to get the best results.

#18 RIFT

Welcome to the world of RIFT, where the action is a moment away. You’ll play as a hero of the realm, which needs many heroes as it’s constantly under attack. You see, there are multiple planes of existence in this MMORPG, and those from the other planes continuously come to this one to take it over. It’s your job to ensure that doesn’t happen.

The game gives you deep customization, even letting you ignore stat boosts so you can look like you want to in the game!

So venture across the vast world, team up with other players who are on your side, and see what adventures await!

#17 Heroes & Generals

Many war games give you a chance to fight in intense battles. But Heroes & Generals really makes you feel like you’re fighting in a war. The goal of the game is simple. You’ll pick your side then fight alongside your allies in an attempt to capture 15 cities. The first to do so wins.

The challenge is making it that far. You’ll need to work hard and play smart to overcome enemy players. In this game, every soldier matters, and what you do will affect the battles to come. Be a foot soldier and charge into battle. Or pick others off as a sniper from afar.

You’ll also be able to wield tanks and planes to take out your enemies. So battle the way you want.

#16 Bless Unleashed

One of Bless Unleashed’s differences compared to other MMO titles is that players can choose their own path. By that, we mean that everything you do in the game will alter who your character is and how their story is told.

There are many options, and you’ll revel in every one of them. For example, you can travel the vast world alone and see if you survive in it. Or you can team up with other players to ward on threats by staying strong in numbers.

The world has much to offer; the more you go through it, the more content you’ll unlock.

#15 Darwin Project

They say that game shows will go “too far” one day, and Darwin Project is an example of how far they could go in the future.

The title is set in a dystopian future where humanity knows that an ice age is coming. So to try and “prepare for it,” they make an “entertainment experience” where ten players are put into the frozen terrain of the Canadian Rockies and told to survive.

Oh, and they also have to avoid traps set by the “Director” and fight the other characters to the death. As we said, it’s a game show that’s gone too far.

#14 Conqueror’s Blade

Are you ready to get medieval? If so, then Conqueror’s Blade is the title you’ll want to try. The game focuses on siege warfare, as you’ll choose between defending a castle from invasion, or being the invaders trying to storm the fortress.

Choose your class based on warriors from history, and use their skills to ascend or defend so you can get the victory you desire. Then, head to Territory Wars when you’re ready to take things to the next level.

The mode features hundreds of players going at it for the glory of their faction. Every season brings new conflicts and a massive fight at the end!

#13 Will to Live Online

In Will to Live Online, the world has gone through great devastation. As a result, monsters are everywhere, resources are limited, and people are scared.

As one of the survivors in this wrecked world, you’ll need to be mindful of every step that you take as you try to survive. You’ll fight through the game’s systems through the wastelands and its inhabitants to get what you need to survive. Scavenge resources wherever you can, find allies that will work with you to live, and fight off foes that try to take what’s yours.

You’ll soon find out how far you’re willing to go to exist in this place.

#12 Star Conflict

Plenty of space games let you do “whatever you want” in the universe. But in Star Conflict, they boil it down to the essentials. You’ll get a ship and participate in a war engulfing the galaxy. However, every ship in the game has a purpose beyond fighting. You can try to do sneak attacks on enemies, use them to find allies, or explore planets to get items that could help you in the long run.

The more you play, the more you refine your tactics for future fights. How far will you go to ensure your side wins? You’re about to find out!

#11 Fishing Planet

It’s true that you can fish all over the planet, but that would take a long time. In contrast, Fishing Planet allows you to do all that fishing without leaving the comfort of your home.

You’ll have 25 different places to fish in and over 170 species of fish to catch. You’ll be on your boat for a while as you try to get them all. What’s more, the game goes deep in your rod and reel combinations. You’ll have thousands of ways to construct your perfect fishing rod to get the fish.

Just as important, catching the fish won’t be easy. They’ll act like their real-life counterparts, and you’ll need to be smart to get them on your boat.

#10 Dungeons & Dragons Online

Dungeons & Dragons Online is the second part of our tabletop duo that we promised before. However, unlike the last title, this game gives you the full experience.

For example, you’ll have a deep character customization system that’ll let you make the character you’ve always wanted to play as. You’ll have plenty to decide between the 17 races and the 15 classes you can choose.

Then, venture into the world of the tabletop game and see it come to life like never before. Roam the lands, battle dragons, find treasure, unlock mysteries of the world, and more! Whether alone or in a group, you’ll have a grand journey.

#9 The Lord of the Rings Online

The Lord of the Rings Online is one of the best chances you’ll have to fully explore Middle-Earth and see what it would be like to live there.

Pick from seven races from JRR Tolkien’s works and then set off across the lands. Will you be one of the races trying to fight for freedom from Sauron’s reign of terror? Or will you be one of the monsters that serve Sauron and seek to dominate the land in his name?

Play together or with friends. Customize how your character grows, so they suit your playstyle. Craft your own gear too! Your journey to Middle-Earth is a download away.

#8 PlanetSide 2

The scale of a conflict often tells you how bad something is in wartime. With PlanetSide 2, you’re dealing with a scale that most games won’t want to touch. As the name suggests, it’s a war that engulfs the whole planet, and you’re a small piece in that conflict.

Three warring factions are trying to seize control of a planet. Choose the one you want to be a part of and get to work trying to help them win.

Each faction has different weapons, vehicles, and abilities. Maximum them to capture territory and then defend it against your enemies. The war won’t be won with a single fight, so keep battling until total victory is achieved!

#7 theHunter Classic

For some people, there is nothing more thrilling than the thrill of the hunt. Going out into nature to test yourself against the creatures of the wild and see if you’ll come out on top.

theHunter Classic is an open-world game where you’ll have the opportunity to hunt 45 species of animal and see if you’re aim is good. Aside from the variety, the best part is that you can play the game in co-op. You’ll have the opportunity to form a hunting party with seven of your friends or other players. Work together to scour the land and see if you can get a prizeworthy catch.

#6 Star Trek Online

Space, the final frontier. These are the voyages of, well, you know the rest.

Star Trek Online is the perfect game for Trekkies who have wanted to go on their own adventures through the quadrants and see what wonders await them. The fun of this MMO is that you won’t have to choose the Federation if you don’t want. Instead, you can be one of several races and captain various ships as you travel through the stars.

There’s plenty of content to enjoy here, including a deep campaign that features many familiar faces. So set phasers to stun, hit the warp drive, and get your journey started!

#5 EVE Online

EVE Online is a title built for those who like to see the game change based on their actions. As the “#1 Space MMO,” the title has twenty years of history that players have helped craft.

We’re not overselling things, either. The game is built on the idea that the galaxy is filled with people who want to do whatever they want, which means anything can happen.

You’ll be free to become whatever you desire when you enter the game. Will you be a pilot who races around the galaxy to see what they find? Or perhaps you’ll be a soldier who helps lead a revolution? Maybe greed is your motivator, and you seek to become the wealthiest person in space. Get in the game, choose your path, and see where it takes you.

#4 Albion Online

A few things separate Albion Online from all the other MMORPGs that are out in the world. The biggest one has to do with the economy it has.

Unlike other games where everything is “set” in terms of price, it’s the players who control the economy and how it runs. The items that you buy and sell are player made. So everything goes by their whims instead of the game dev team.

That also leads to the “classless” system of gameplay. Due to everyone making everything, you “become” whatever you wear. So you’ll need to find the stuff that fits your style and then see how it does for you in the world.

#3 RuneScape

RuneScape is an MMORPG that has been around for a long time. There’s a simple reason for that, the community of gamers loves playing the game.

The title doesn’t play too differently from other MMORPGs. You make a character, explore the world, mine resources to craft better armor and weapons, etc. So you’d think that no one would want to play it for long. But because of how much the game has grown over the years and the fanbase that has grown with it, it’s popular to this day.

The title is one of those games where you need to experience it for yourself to understand why so many people have enjoyed it.

#2 Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is one of the pride and joys of Bungie’s time as a game developer. They tried to take the lessons they learned from the original game and make the sequel better. They also wanted to give players more to do, more content to enjoy, and a sense that they were working together to achieve something.

The result is a vast game that is still being built upon years after its launch. There’s much to enjoy between the story campaign, the multiplayer elements, the DLC, and more. The only question is, what will you do when you join the title? There’s only one way to find out!

#1 Star Wars: The Old Republic

Why is Star Wars: The Old Republic the No.1 game on our list? Simply put, because it’s the Star Wars universe, and who hasn’t wanted to play in that?

The MMORPG is one of the most popular of its kind, and it’ll give you the freedom to do whatever you want in a galaxy far, far away. You’ll be able to become a Jedi or a Sith, join armies, or become a bounty hunter. So journey to as many planets as you want and see what they offer you.

Team up with other players to do quests or do it on your own. It’s your galaxy to roam, so jump in and see what you become.