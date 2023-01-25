New Look At Redfall Dropped At Xbox Developer Direct

Regarding the Arkane Studios team under the umbrella of Bethesda, you know that they do great work in both their stories, worlds, and gameplay loops. They often push the bounds of what is expected and make incredible titles as a result. So when it was announced that they were making a vampire title called Redfall, many were curious about what it would be like. Xbox held a Developer Direct today, containing information about the title and what you could expect from the game. Oh, and they dropped a release date too!

The game’s plot is simple, vampires have suddenly overrun a town called Redfall. Moreover, a dark cult of humans has aligned with the vampires and is trying to ensure they rule. So you’ll have to take them out too. You will play as one of four characters, either alone or in co-op play, and your mission is to wipe out each vampire you see until the town is safe.

How you do this will depend on the character you pick and the path you choose. For example, you can choose to do the main missions, but they’ll only get you so far. You’ll work alongside fellow survivors to learn about key points that you can free to help others in the area or outside of Redfall. In the Developer Direct, they highlight a mission to take back a lighthouse and awaken the beacon so that people know to stay away from the town.

Some of the side missions you’ll partake in will follow your crew going to each neighborhood of the town and attempting to take each section back from the vampire menace. In each area, there will be a safe house that you will temporarily call home, and from there, you’ll spread out until you take it back. Once you have gotten all the key points in a section, you’ll face an “underboss” that will try to stop you. However, everyone you face will give you a “key” that will help you face the ultimate threat at the end.

What threat is that? Why the very vampire gods that rule over the race! They’ll be watching your “antics” with great interest and even sending out beings known as “Rooks” to take you out.

The game will provide a menagerie of weapons, deep skill trees, and plenty of variety regarding missions and things to do.

Redfall arrives on May 2nd, and you can watch the entire Developer Direct below:

Source: YouTube