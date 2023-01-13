Redfall Might Finally Have A Release Date Thanks To Industry Insiders

Redfall is one of the big Microsoft exclusives coming out this year. This is also the first Xbox exclusive to come out from Arkane since Microsoft acquired them. If you don’t recall, the ZeniMax Media deal put Arkane under the Xbox umbrella. But the studio was able to deliver their previous game installment, Deathloop, on PlayStation 5 due to a previously agreed exclusivity deal. Now their next major release, Redfall, is slated to hit the marketplace this year. Unfortunately, nothing official has been confirmed for fans waiting on a release date. Although, you might be able to attach a date to this game if two industry insiders are to be believed.

Recently, two industry insiders, eXras1 and Brad Sams, both took to Twitter and stated Redfall is coming in May. More specifically, players can potentially mark down May 2, 2023, on their calendars as the release for Redfall. This, of course, would have to be labeled as a rumor, but we shouldn’t have much more of a wait to endure before we get an official confirmation anyways. If you don’t recall, Microsoft confirmed that a developer-focused livestream event would be held this month. Players can expect a stream that would feature a few video game developers and their upcoming projects.

👀🔥



Si quedaba alguna duda, ya se puede confirmar al 100% Redfall con fecha de lanzamiento para el 2 de Mayo de 2023. pic.twitter.com/cj33h8IGcE — eXtas1s | #Xbox #Bethesda #ActivisionBlizzard (@eXtas1stv) January 13, 2023

One of the developers that are said to be featured on this stream is Arkane with their upcoming game release, Redfall. That would be an opportune moment for the studio to announce the official release date for the masses. The stream is set to run on January 25, 2023, at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. You’ll be able to catch it on both Microsoft Xbox’s Twitch and YouTube channels. We’re sure that this stream would entail more than just a release date announcement, but we’ll have to wait until the end of this month to see just what exactly Arkane will be unveiling.

If you haven’t kept tabs on Redfall, then we have you covered. This is an upcoming FPS where players are stuck within an island town. After a legion of vampires cut out access to the island, you’ll have to work alone or with friends in an attempt to take out the bloodsucking vampires. Currently, the game is only slated to release in the first half of 2023, but when it does finally make its way out into the marketplace, you should be able to find it on PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source