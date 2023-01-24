New Images From The Fallout TV Series Look Amazing

While the rest of the world has its eyes firmly fixed on HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us right now, another iconic video game series is also getting the dramatisation treatment. It’s been a little while since we heard any kind of update on Amazon’s Fallout TV series. However, some new images have found their way online that should give eager viewers and frainchise fans plenty to get excited about.

The new behind-the-scenes shots have been shared by industry insider Idle Sloth over on Twitter, and depict some incredible set design work going on at the series’ shoot location. The location in question is Nyack, New York, with the latest images showing the construction of what appears to be one of the most notable locations in the Fallout game franchise. Fans of the series will instantly recognise the architecture and styling of the Red Rocket gas station, many of which feature in Fallout 3, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76.

New Fallout TV Series set pics



More pics:https://t.co/nI9CH3MAMt pic.twitter.com/b5asza3Ez9 — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) January 24, 2023

Also visible in the new images are some signature vintage-style cars and vehicles parked up near where the filling station is currently being constructed. These look reminiscent of the blasted but stylish cars that can be found scattered about the wasteland in Fallout 4, although there’s nothing currently to suggest that this has anything to do with the Fallout TV series’ particular storyline.

While we don’t know too much else about the Fallout TV adaptation at this point, it’s clear to see that there’s meticulous attention to detail going into the show’s set design. Back in August eager fans were also able to catch a glimpse of one of the show’s Vault sets being built, although those images have since been removed. Regardless, fans of Fallout will no doubt be excited to see even more of their beloved IP getting some real-world treatment ahead of the show’s filming and release.

Fallout on Amazon Prime will feature some impressive acting talent amongst its cast roster. Twin Peaks legend Kyle MacLachlan heads up a number of skilled actors including Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, and executive producers on the series include Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham. Alongside them will be Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard and Bethesda Softworks director of publishing operations James Altman. With leads from the game’s development studios on board, fans can hope that Amazon’s take on Fallout will translate as well to TV as Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is currently doing right now on HBO. Time will tell. Either way, it’s great to see the progress being made on the Fallout series, whenever it’ll be ready for launch.

Source