Minecraft Armor Is Becoming More Fashionable With A New Update

Minecraft has continued to be an incredibly popular game, and it’s always exciting to see what new additions are coming to it. Today we’re finding out that the next big addition for fans to partake in is adjusting their armor designs. Minecraft 1.20 update will bring out armor trims which will allow players not only the ability to stay well protected from the hostilities in the open world but provide a bit more flair while doing so. This update is coming tomorrow for Java Snapshot, but it looks like those of you on Bedrock will have to wait a bit longer.

The 1.20 addition is going to allow players the ability to tweak the look of their armor. These armor trims will come in a variety of patterns and colors. In particular, the official blog post from Minecraft’s website states that players will have eleven different patterns they can pull off; from that, there are ten different color dyes. These armors will have to be used on the smithing table, so you might be visiting this station a bit more often than before. However, before you can get to crafting the designs, it’s stated that you need patterns which are called smithing templates. These can be found all over the world and can even reflect the place where you uncovered the template. Since they are found everywhere, get ready to jump into the Overworld as well.

Introducing armor trims, a NEW 1.20 feature available to try in today's snapshot!



Customize the look of your armor: Find smithing template items throughout the world and take them to a smithing table. Mix and match materials to create your own special look! pic.twitter.com/UA9ODxbqrX — Minecraft (@Minecraft) January 24, 2023

With that said, if you look to make a template and want to dye it, then you’ll have to use different gems and ingots. This could be anything from diamonds, copper, and netherite. For some, this might not be the best use for these gems or ingots, but if you want to pull off some flair, you could be swayed by sacrificing some gems to ensure your armor looks a bit more fashionable during your travels. Again, those of you on Java will be able to see this armor flair in action with this week’s Java Snapshot.

Meanwhile, as stated in the official Minecraft blog post, the Bedrock betas and previews are coming soon. We just don’t have an official date for their release quite yet. We’ll hopefully hear more about this beta hitting Bedrock sooner rather than later, but those of you who want to check out some of these armors up close can do so on the official Minecraft blog post right here.

Source