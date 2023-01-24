Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets New Information Via Action Figure?

When you’re excited about a video game, the worst thing that can happen to you is knowing that the game is coming but not knowing when and not getting any new pieces of info for long periods. Sadly, that has been happening quite a bit recently with certain big-name franchises. There’s one over at Nintendo that has fans begging for information to get more hyped. Over at Sony, they’re dealing with their own problems via a lack of information about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The game has been shown off once, and fans are desperate for information.

There have indeed been very small teases for the game by some of the actors involved in the cast, but they can only do so much. So when someone found out “information” thanks to a Marvel Legends figure? They happily posted it on Reddit. As you’ll see below, we do get some info about the game, mainly in that Peter will continue to train Miles to be the Spider-Man that New York needs:

As some noted on Reddit, that’s hardly new information. But it does provide important context to the situation the two are in. Specifically, when Peter and Miles met in the first game, Peter had been Spider-Man for eight years, and Miles didn’t have powers yet. Miles got his powers only by the end of the first game and revealed the truth to Peter, who was more than happy to return the favor.

Fast forward to the PS5 spinoff game starring Miles, he got his “first solo mission” as Spider-Man, and there were many bumps in the road for him. Not the least was his learning of new powers on the go and having to master them in record time.

So given that, it’s unsurprising that Peter is still training Miles. Not only does Miles need to think of how best to use his powers at times, but the experience gap is still relatively wide. Players won’t mind the “training arc” because the dynamic between Peter and Miles in the game is incredibly solid.

But while that piece of info is nice to have, it’s hardly the one fans want. They want to know more about the game as a whole. The villains they will face, the new powers that both will have access to, the ways of experiencing New York that differ from the first two titles, etc.

Oh, and of course, they want a release date for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2!

