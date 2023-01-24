Fire Emblem Engage Getting Special Item From My Nintendo Soon

Nintendo has been enduring for decades for various reasons. But one of the biggest reasons is that it does its best to appeal to its fans and give them reasons to continue supporting the company and its properties. While not everything they do is a big hit, that doesn’t mean they’ve struck out every time. An excellent example of this is their rewards programs via their special services like “My Nintendo.” By gaining points for game purchases and other activities, gamers can buy special items they can’t get anywhere else. One such reward is about to come out for Fire Emblem Engage.

In short, players with the points can get a special button set featuring characters from the series history who also happen to appear in the new title.

The official breakdown of the reward, along with a picture of the button set, is below:

“This reward contains 16 button pins with these iconic heroes from past Fire Emblem series: Emblem Marth, Emblem Celica, Emblem Sigurd, Emblem Leif, Emblem Roy, Emblem Lyn, Emblem Eirika, Emblem Ike, Emblem Micaiah, Emblem Lucina, Emblem Corrin, and Emblem Byleth. The pin set also includes new characters from Fire Emblem Engage: Veyle, Alear, and the adorable Sommie! The reward size: 8″x 8″ and each pin size is 1.5 inches.”

My Nintendo rewards will have a Fire Emblem Engage 16 button pins reward coming soon pic.twitter.com/bseBTdK3u4 — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 23, 2023

We’ll admit that not everyone will want such buttons. However, plenty would want this accessory just to say they have it. Plus, it is rather special and perfectly symbolizes the new game. It’ll be available soon and cost 1000 Platinum Points if you want it. So if you desire this, you better hope you have the right number of points!

Since its launch, Fire Emblem Engage has been getting all sorts of “bonuses” from Nintendo. You might have noticed icons featuring the game’s characters coming out, and more will likely be coming. There have also been special shoutouts from the voice cast highlighting the characters that they play.

So far, the game seems to be doing well. The title got positive reviews, and initial sales seem to point to the game being a million-seller soon enough.

The title places you in the role of a Divine Dragon who emerges from a 1000-year sleep to stop a Fell Dragon from consuming the world. The biggest twist in the formula is the Emblem Rings you’ll wear to infuse yourself with power from a past main character from the series.

The game is available now on Nintendo Switch.

Source: Twitter