Hogwarts Legacy Video Highlights Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the more anticipated video game releases coming out this year. Fortunately, fans don’t have to wait very long before they are able to dive into this magical world. Currently, Hogwarts Legacy will be released early next month. But if you were still itching to get more marketing materials to highlight what’s to come, you’re in luck. A brand new video was uploaded on the official Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel. In this video, we’re getting a behind-the-scenes look at actor Simon Pegg’s character, Phineas Nigellus Black.

Simon Pegg is the actor who will be portraying the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. If you’re unfamiliar with the history of this school, this time period will feature Phineas Nigellus Black. Simon offers a few personal insights into the character, and according to the actor, he feels that Phineas was the least popular headmaster of the entire Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry history. The great-great-grandfather of Sirius Black is heading the school, but don’t expect Phineas to feature the same qualities as Sirius. Instead, Simon feels that the only reason Phineas Nigellus Black even accepted the role as headmaster of the school is for its prestigious position.

It’s clear that Phineas doesn’t feature any qualities that one would suspect a headmaster of having. There’s not much care here for the student’s education. But if you’re a fan of the novels and films, you might already be familiar with Phineas Nigellus Black. You can even spot him in the films as a portrait in Albus Dumbledore’s office. Regardless, if you’re interested in seeing more about the character, the video is well worth the watch. Throughout the conversation with Simon Pegg, we’re given little factoids about Phineas Nigellus Black to further connect him with the already-established lore and characters.

Fortunately, as mentioned, fans won’t have to wait too long before they can get their hands on Hogwarts Legacy. The video game is slated to release on February 10, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait a little bit longer for its release later in the year. Although, it looks like fans are already quite ready to go through this game, as we’ve seen reports of the game already doing quite well in terms of pre-orders.

Source