20 Best PlayStation 4 Tactical RPGs To Take On

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as overcoming a particularly challenging obstacle in a tactical RPG. From large scale warfare to turn-based RPGs, the tactical RPG sub-genre has a broad range of experiences to pick and choose from. With some of the best games of the type releasing over the last few years, here are 20 of the best PS4 tactical RPGs that are sure to challenge and reward if you put in the time to master them.

#20 Wasteland 3

Publisher: Deep Silver

Developer: inXile Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: August 28th, 2020

The Wasteland series is known for rich turn-based combat as you take control of a squad of units in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Wasteland 3 released to widespread critical acclaim when it originally launched in 2020, set in the frozen wastelands of Colorado, where players will have to contend with harsh living conditions and hostile people driven to the brink by the state of the world. While the satisfyingly tactical turn-based combat is the meat and potatoes of the experience, there’s a lot of decisions to be made and RPG elements to engage with outside of battle. The decisions you make and things you do will determine the outcome of the narrative, making for some great replay value. Add in the ability to play with friends, and you have one of the most engaging and unique tactical RPG experiences available on console.

#19 Valkyria Chronicles 4

Publisher: SEGA

Developer: Media.Vision

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: March 21st, 2018

The long running Valkyria Chronicles series has struggled to find its footing since the original game. Experimenting with different combat styles and different RPG elements, none of the other titles seemed to capture the same magic as the very first Valkyria Chronicles. That was until the release of Valkyria Chronicles 4 in 2018, which is a return to the tactical RPG roots found in the original. Exploring the darker and gritter aspects of war, Valkyria Chronicles 4 presents a palpable and believable kind of war that’s only reinforced by its excellent turn-based combat. Engagements see you control a squad of units made up of all kinds of classes, each one with their own strengths and weaknesses. What starts out as a relatively straightforward and easy RPG quickly evolves into a gratifying experience that constantly tests the player, all while delivering a heartfelt story and endearing characters to boot.

#18 Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny

Publisher: NIS America

Developer: Nippon Ichi Software

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: June 29th, 2021

Digaea 6: Defiance of Destiny is the 6th mainline entry into the long running tactical RPG series known for its insane combat, absurd potential damage numbers, and swathes of post-game content. Succeeding in Digaea’s combat requires a deep understanding of the systems that surround it, and how to manipulate them into your favor. Individual characters can reach sky-high levels of power, with the ability to deal 10 quadrillion damage in a single attack. Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny follows Zed who’s on a quest to defeat the God of Destruction, and though he has lost many times to the God, each time sees Zed reincarnated into a stronger version of himself. It’s an engaging plot that consistently surprises, and makes playing through the main story a worthwhile endeavor. There’s also a large number of quality-of-life improvements made in Defiance of Destiny that make it one of the most approachable titles in the series for newcomers.

#17 Disgaea 4 Complete+

Publisher: NIS America

Developer: Nippon Ichi Software

Platforms: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: October 29th, 2019

While Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny is the most recent entry into the franchise, that shouldn’t take away from the legacy of Disgaea 4: A Promise Forgotten. Later released as Disgaea 4 Complete+ for more modern consoles, once again sporting turn-based combat that incentivizes you to squeeze every last drop of power out of your party members to reach insane damage numbers. The biggest new addition Disgaea 4 made was the inclusion of the grabbing mechanic, where you can grab adjacent allies and stack them, creating large towers of allied units that can be used in all manner of ways in battle. It tells a typical story of revolution and rebellion that’s made much more engaging and interesting by a varied cast of characters and interesting setting. Ultimately, this is more Digaea goodness, and fans of the newer entries owe it to themselves to go back and experience this classic.

#16 Divinity: Original Sin II

Publisher: Larian Studios, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Developer: Larian Studios

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: 31st of August, 2018

One of the most acclaimed RPGs of all time, Divinity: Original Sin II is known for its complex role-playing systems, coop functionality, and character customization. Set in the fantasy world of Rivellon, Original Sin II you play as a custom character that’s been captured by the Divine Order, and has been sent to an island prison known as Fort Joy. Not all goes according to plan on the boat trip over, though, and you’re set loose on a dense and emergent world where events and gameplay mechanics are only limited by your own creativity. It’s perhaps the closest games will ever get to emulating a true Dungeons and Dragons experiencing, and the ability to play cooperatively with friends only reinforces this. Building out your character and making smart choices in combat is pivotal to success, and working together with allies to defeat seemingly insurmountable foes result in some of the best moments this game has to offer.

#15 XCOM 2

Publisher: 2K Games

Developer: Firaxis Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: September 27th, 2016

Few tactical RPGs have lineage and legacy comparable to the XCOM games. Widely cited as the franchise the brought the genre firmly into the limelight, XCOM has remained a constant in the tactical RPG space, even during the gaps where games weren’t being regularly released. A sequel to the fantastic 2012 reboot, XCOM 2 practically builds on everything that makes XCOM: Enemy Unknown so fantastic to begin with. Following on from the events of the first game, XCOM 2 is about building up a sort of guerilla squad as you attempt to loosen the grip that the aliens have on humanity after a successful invasion. This plot basis allows for gameplay mechanics rooted in stealth, ambushing, and smart manipulation of units to gain the upper-hand on your adversaries. It’s an XCOM game unlike any other in the best possible way, and is a must play for any fan of tactical turn-based RPGs.

#14 Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Publisher: Funcom

Developer: The Bearded Ladies

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: December 4th, 2018

A blend between turn-based tactics style combat and seamless open world exploration, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is an exploration of a post-apocalyptic Earth where all humans have been wiped out, and what’s left of them have been turned into mutants. You’ll control a party of three characters, each with unique skills and specializations that make them suitable for certain roles in combat. A branching narrative and progression in the form of a skill tree and new weapons means there’s plenty of reason to replay Mutant Year Zero when you eventually roll credits. A fascinating narrative and world to explore alongside addictive and ever-progressing turn-based combat leave Mutant Year Zero as one of the most underapppreciated games in the genre.

#13 The Banner Saga Trilogy

Publisher: Versus Evil

Developer: Stoic Studio

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: July 27th, 2018

Inspired by the likes of Final Fantasy Tactics and Shining Force, The Banner Saga Trilogy is a tour-de-force in the melding of enthralling storytelling and tactical turn-based combat. As the narrative portion of the game is mostly an interactive story, you can’t possibly see everything this trilogy has to offer from just one playthrough. With two playable characters that ultimately converge in the story, The Banner Saga is set in a world heavily inspired by Norse mythology, embroiled in an ever-living conflict that you’ll take part in. While the core combat doesn’t evolve much between games, so much of what’s established in the first entry is already excellent, lending to the feeling of this trilogy being a saga in every sense of the word. Throw in some endearing characters, excellent writing, and an alluring art style, and you have one of the best trilogies that the tactical RPG genre has to offer.

#12 Langrisser I & II

Publisher: NIS America

Developer: Masaya Games, Chara-Ani

Platforms: PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: February 7th, 2019

Originally released for the Sega Mega Drive in 1991 and 1994, Langrisser I & II is a compilation of remake of the classic tactical RPGs. The thing that sets Langrisser apart from its contemporaries, especially for its time, was the large number of units you take control of in battle. You’ll often be manipulating over 30 units against hordes of enemies, which really sells the scale and severity of the war that serves as the backdrop for the game’s narrative. Langrisser II is comparatively ambitious, continuing on the tradition of branching story paths established by the first game. These have undeniably aged somewhat in the many years since their initial release, but they introduced and established so many things we take for granted in Tactical RPGs nowadays, making this compilation a must-play for die-hard fans of the genre.

#11 Rainbow Moon

Publisher: Eastasiasoft

Developer: SideQuest Studios

Platforms: PS3, PS4, PlayStation Vita

Release Date: February 16th, 2016

Another isometric tactical RPG from the PS3’s glory days, Rainbow Moon is a content-rich tactical RPG experience with six playable characters, plenty of progression, and a gorgeous landscape to explore at your leisure. Although Rainbow Moon is something of an indie release, it quickly cemented itself as a must play tactical RPG that’s made by gamers, for gamers. The narrative follows Baldren as he’s warped to Rainbow Moon, a once peaceful planet that’s become overrun by monsters and demons as a result of a dimensional gate that Baldren opened. What follows is a roughly 40-hour main story that follows Baldren as he attempts to seal the rift, and make it back to his home planet. This is a tactical RPG with a hefty dose of nostalgia, harkening back to a more simple time where games were feature-complete and ready to play at launch.

#10 South Park: The Stick of Truth

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: February 13th, 2018

While it’s easy to look back and say that South Park: The Stick of Truth was an idea that was always going to stick the landing, a South Park RPG seemed like a weird melding at the time of its announcement. Needless to say, this game is a complete labor of love from Obsidian Entertainment, successfully splicing South Park’s signature crude humor and inherently raunchiness with a relatively deep RPG with a satisfying combat system. Not only is this a faithful recreation of the quiet town of South Park, but it also has a funny and engaging narrative where Cartman and friends play fantasy. As the new kid, you have complete control over the class and powers that you can use in turn-based combat, and a few real time elements keep it from ever getting old. This is a must play for South Park fans and is only rivalled by its sequel in terms of South Park games.

#9 South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft San Francisco

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: October 17th, 2017

While Obsidian Entertainment stepped away as developers of South Park: The Fractured But Whole, this is a sequel that stands alongside the original as an instant classic. While it has a familiar setting, the trade-off of medieval fantasy for superheroes was a brilliantly contemporary one at the time of release. A shift to a more dynamic tile based combat system also does wonders for team building and class customization. It’s a fundamentally different experience in comparison to the Stick of Truth, but that isn’t a bad thing. These games both stand on their own merits and offer two unique experiences within the world of South Park. A worthy follow-up to an excellent tactical RPG.

#8 Super Robot Wars 30

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Developer: Banpresto, B.B. Studio

Platforms: PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: October 27th, 2021

Super Robot Wars 30 is a tactical RPG that also serves as a collaboration between together a number of characters and robots from a variety of Mecha anime. There’s over 20 unique franchises in the base game alone, with DLC bolstering this number even further. Not only is Super Robot Wars 30 a celebration and homage to all these franchises and characters, but it also sports exciting tactical RPG combat, slick animations, and incredible production values. This is a dense game packed with content and characters to celebrate, that serves as not only a celebration for them, but also the Super Robot Wars series.

#7 Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition

Publisher: Snapshot Games

Developer: Snapshot Games

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, PS4

Release Date: October 1st, 2021

Set in the year 2047, Phoenix Point follows a post-apocalyptic Earth where the remnants of humanity are isolated to small habitable pockets of land known as Havens. You begin the game as the leader of the Phoenix Project, and have to make decisions and interact with the different factions of surviving humans to help those in need and fight back an alien threat. Much like XCOM, a lot of the strategy transpires outside of battle, where global decisions and sacrifices have to be made in order to maintain humanities survival. The tactical turn-based combat is endlessly satisfying due to a tight difficulty curve, destructible environments, and a wide variety of enemy types. If you crave more XCOM with a different kind of flavor, Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition is right up your alley.

#6 Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition

Publisher: Versus Evil

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: January 28th, 2020

The sequel to 2015’s Pillars of Eternity, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire met critical acclaim when it released in 2018, with many citing its fantastic combat, RPG elements, and story as the best aspects of the experience. Set in the world of Eora, the story begins five years after the events of the first game with players once again assuming the role of the Watcher, allowing them to look into peoples souls and see their past lives. The game features an isometric gameplay and has an emphasis on exploration via sea and throughout numerous islands, with class-based combat serving as the core of the tactical RPG elements. This is another excellent modern interpretation of complex tactical RPGs of old, and is well worth playing.

#5 Battle Brothers

Publisher: Overhype Studios, Ukiyo Publishing Limited

Developer: Overhype Studios

Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: April 27th, 2015

Battle Brothers is a tactical turn-based RPG where you lead a group of mercenaries in a medieval fantasy world. With a procedurally generated open-world campaign it’s up to you to decide where to go, what to do, who to hire, and who you want to hunt. It’s a tactical RPG unlike any other that constantly asks you to adapt to new situations both in and outside of combat. Permadeath means that characters who die in combat stay dead, and each one comes with their own background story and traits that influence how they function. Throw in wildly varied enemy types, a heap of content, and an orchestral soundtrack, and you have one of the best medieval tactical RPGs ever made.

#4 Digimon Survive

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Developer: Hyde

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, Xbox One

Release Date: July 29th, 2022

While Digimon games have taken many forms over the years in an attempt to keep up with the ever-popular Pokémon, recent entries have branched out a bit more and experimented with different formulas. The most recent entry, Digimon Survive, is part visual novel, part turn-based tactics game akin to the likes of Fire Emblem with all the Digimon trimmings you could want. A substantially revamped combat system and a much more serious and tonally distinct narrative leave Survive as one of the most unique and enthralling entries into the series. The constant progression of improving your Digimon and seeing that power growth in battle is as rewarding as ever, and offers a unique flavor to the typical gameplay you expect from these types of games.

#3 Valkyria Chronicles Remastered

Publisher: SEGA

Developer: SEGA, Media.Vision

Platforms: PS3, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: May 17th, 2016

While the aforementioned Vaklyria Chronices 4 is a fantastic turn-based tactical RPG in its own right, it owes its success to the excellent Valkyria Chronicles, later released as Valkyria Chronicles Remastered on modern consoles. Set during a fictional European War over resources, much like the 4th entry, Valkyria Chronicles explores the darker side of war, and the impact it has on those who’re forced to fight in it as well as those inadvertently caught in the conflict. It’s through endearing characters and excellent turn-based tactical combat and RPG elements that this vision is fully realized. There’s less class customization here than recent entries, but there’s a simplicity to the original game that’s just as engrossing all these years later.

#2 Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment, Calypso Media

Developer: Mimimi Productions

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: August 1st, 2017

In a rather unexpected genre combination, Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun is a stealth oriented real time tactics RPG most similar to that of the Commandos and Desperados series. Set in a feudal Japan just after the unification of the Shogun, a new Warlord known as Kage-sama emerges, threatening Japan’s stability. The Shogun turn to a samurai in service of Kage-sama to uncover their true identity and bring about justice. While Shadow Tactics is a definitive tactics game, it’s the manner in which you engage your enemies that’s substantially different. Espionage, sabotage, assassination, infiltration and more are the focus of encounters here, with a focus on a small team with an emphasis on stealth and staying in the shadows. Needless to say, it’s a refreshing and unique take on the tactical RPG genre and there’s still nothing quite like in the industry.

#1 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Publisher: SEGA

Developer: Vanillaware

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: April 12th, 2022

Perhaps the most underrated game on this list, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim comes from Vanillaware, the same genius team behind Dragon’s Crown and Odin Sphere. This is markedly different from the gameplay styles of those titles, though, with a focus on real-time tactics strategy battles where players take control of the Sentinels as they attempt to hold back waves of kaiju as they attempt to attack Japan. Outside of battle, you’ll control 13 unique characters in 2D side-scrolling adventure sections where individual narratives overlap and intertwine throughout the narrative. Splitting narrative and gameplay like this has become pretty common among tactics RPGs, but 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim was one of the first games to truly get it right, and is a must-play experience for any gamer.