Fire Emblem Engage Gives Description For Seadall

At the time of this posting, we are ten days away from the arrival of Fire Emblem Engage. It’ll be the first significant release for the Nintendo Switch in 2023, and fans are eagerly awaiting it. The title will bring new elements and mechanics while embracing the past via the Emblem Rings. One of the best ways that Nintendo and Intelligent Systems are promoting the game is by doing individual teases/reveals of the characters you’ll meet in the game. It’s helping gamers understand who they’ll meet and what role they’ll play ahead of time. A new description came today, and it’s rather interesting.

The character we met today is Seadall. He hails from Solm, and he has many unique things about him. For example, he’s a dancer. That’s unique because the female characters are dancers in most games in the series. So he would be the first official male character to have it inherently. Since he is a Dancer class to start, you can use him to give your other characters an extra move once they have featured their initial sequence.

That is a boon in a battle because it means you can give one of your stronger characters a chance to attack again or give a healer a chance to fix more of a character’s HP. But that’s not all that he has to offer.

Seadall also can predict the future of other characters. How this will play into the game is a bit unknown currently. He might just be a simple “fortune teller” and give teases of what’s to come in support conversations. We’ll have to wait and see how it goes.

You can see a small trailer with him below, where he uses his dancer abilities and chats with several characters.

With all the characters we’ve met so far, Fire Emblem Engage is shaping up to be an interesting story and gameplay experience. Of course, we know we’ll be traveling to multiple lands to find the Emblem Rings and stop the rise of the Fell Dragon, but many of you will likely spend the most time trying to learn more about your compatriots and the spirits in the Emblem Rings.

Said rings have the spirits of past Lords from the franchise, and using them in battle is essential to victory.

There are also plenty of activities to do when not in battle, so the game is packed with content. Content you’ll enjoy when it releases on January 20th on Nintendo Switch.

