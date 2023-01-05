Fire Emblem Engage Gets Special Art Featuring Kingdom Leaders

Fire Emblem Engage will follow a certain script in terms of the plot when it releases later this month. The game focuses on a character known as Alear. You’ll decide if Alear is male or female, so we’ll refer to the character as “they.” Alear will be given a task by their late mother to go across the land and rediscover the Emblem Rings. These rings are infused with the spirits of characters from past games in the series. Each ring offers a unique boost in power and ability and will be instrumental in the battles to come.

However, these rings aren’t just “lying around.” Many of them are already in the possession of other kingdoms, their rulers, and the future rulers who will either aid you or hinder you. In anticipation of the upcoming release, Nintendo has showcased brand-new art highlighting some of the future leaders of the four main characters you’ll meet in the title. Diamant, Alfred, Ivy, and Timerra are all highlighted. We can also see glimpses of their kingdoms, their crests, and small hints as to who they are as characters.

The kingdoms of Firene, Brodia, Solm and Elusia all hold Emblem Rings, with each entrusted to a member of its royal family. Securing the rings for the Divine Dragon in #FireEmblem Engage won’t be an easy task… pic.twitter.com/smL6CQcWT9 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) January 4, 2023

As the tweet implies, you’ll go to the four kingdoms listed and attempt to gain the Emblem Rings from the royal families. But more than likely, you’ll have to complete tasks for them to prove your worth and ensure their support. What tasks you’ll have to complete is unknown currently, but it’s not hard to see suspicious rulers making the player jump through hoops to benefit both sides.

Previews for Fire Emblem Engage have been coming out, and the overall feel is positive. Many praised the game’s looks and the new mechanics that help flesh out the battle system. A preview of the story implied that it might not be “as deep” as previous entries but also feels like a “classic” approach to the series plot. Other previews have noted things like having lots of “fan service” and possibly being “light on challenge.” It should be noted that the game does offer multiple difficulties so that might be an “eye of the beholder” situation.

The game is only a few weeks from release, and the introductions of characters continue to happen. We won’t be surprised if a trailer for the game is also on the way to help “seal the deal” in fans’ minds.

Given the popularity of the series currently, it will be interesting to see how the game does sales-wise.

Source: Twitter